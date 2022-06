I don't know if this is a Google Chrome issue or a YouTube issue but lately (not sure when it started) I've noticed that if I watch a video on YouTube and then once it's ended press the back button to go back to the previous page, the red progress bar at the bottom of the video quite often (but not always) stops before the video has ended and the only way to fix it so the progress bar goes all the way to the end is to go back into the video and start playing from where it thinks it stopped or just click near the end of the video so all it replays is the last few seconds. I realise this is probably a minor issue but I'd like to know if anyone else has come across this? I don't have any other web browser so cannot tell if it's a Google Chrome problem or not.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 HOURS AGO