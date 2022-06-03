ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans at Chase Center stunned by Dubs' implosion in Game 1

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

Fans at Chase Center stunned by Dubs' implosion in Game 1 01:41

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- The Warriors had home court advantage for Game 1 of the NBA Finals so fans at Chase Center could hardly believe the game ended the way it did.

Dub Nation showed up proud and very loud -- perhaps the loudest crowd to date in the post season. The Warriors got off to a blazing start with Stephen Curry splashing down six 3s, breaking the record for three-pointers scored in the first quarter of an NBA Final.

"It's time for the others to step up too," said Terrence Thompson, a Warriors fan.

Curry did have help but the team went cold in the fourth quarter and fans started getting nervous.

A Warriors fan named Jessica put it simply: "It was a great game but you get frustrated that they didn't finish it out."

Terrence Thompson was philosophical.

"That's why you have seven games," he said. "You win some, you lose some but I think the Warriors will take it in the end."

There was disappointment with the end result but not with the Chase Center experience.

Skyler, a young Warriors fan, summed up the night with a healthy perspective. "I felt bad but it was still fun," he said.

The fans who enjoyed it the most were sporting green jerseys. Khari and Rizwan, two Celtics fans, said "I think they're going to win it all. We have to."

Warriors fans are confident about Game 2 on Sunday.

