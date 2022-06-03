ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

8 smart ways for tweens and teens to earn their own money

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c7HJW_0fz6oqiI00
Lifestyle

Learning early how to make and use money is a vital practical skill that will be useful for a young person throughout their life.

Yet data from Santander UK has found only four in 10 children and young people in the UK have some form of financial education in school. And with about nine million adults across the UK and Ireland already struggling with problem debt, according to The Centre for Social Justice, it’s clearly time for kids to become more financially literate.

Although research has shown children start picking up vital money habits and skills between the ages of three and seven, it seems some are naturally financially savvy and others aren’t, observes private equity director Rachel Provest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05EbNb_0fz6oqiI00
2E4N1HR Full length portrait of red haired teenage boy playing video games while sitting on floor and holding gamepad, copy space

“Some people seem to have the magic touch when it comes to money, others just can’t seem to keep hold of it – it runs through their fingers like water and they can never seem to earn enough,” says Provest, who’s just written the practical financial guide for tweens and teens, Max Your Money, with investment fund manager Larry Hayes.

But every youngster can learn. “It’s about making you the boss of money and not the other way round, ” Provest stresses.

“If they’ve got access to the internet, every child can build some wealth before they leave school – we want every child to discover how they can earn more than the living wage, and often substantially more.”

Everyone has a superpower that can be used to max their earnings. Even a 13-year-old gamer can earn more than the living wage as a gaming coach.

And her co-author Hayes adds: “The opportunities to make money are extraordinary. With eight-year-olds earning more than their parents just by unboxing toys, and kid entrepreneurs selling their business for millions before they’ve even left school, in the digital age there are more temptations, pitfalls and opportunities to make money than any time in history.”

Hayes and Provest suggest tweens and teens try some – or all – of these suggestions to earn and make the most of their money.

1. Look for horrible (but well-paid) jobs

Take a tip from the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, who the authors say researched the most horrible jobs in his area suspecting they would pay the most. He ended up cleaning out a boiler room – not fun but he earned double the hourly rate of the other job options open to him back then.

2. Use your superpowers

Discover what high-earning work suits your personality and skills, which can also be described as your ‘superpowers’. “Everyone has a superpower that can be used to max their earnings,” Provest points out. “Even a 13-year-old gamer can earn more than the living wage as a gaming coach.”

3. Look for online earning opportunities

The list of online earning opportunities for children is huge, stress Hayes and Provest, citing examples such as translation work if you have a second language, video editing, social media management, music production, video production, singing, coding and online marketing.

Hayes says: “The list is seemingly endless – one kid has made over a million dollars by becoming a hacker bounty hunter, hacking into company websites to help improve their security, and one of our children tested out the book and now earns £50 an hour making corporate TikTok videos. She’s only 11.”

4. Get hard skills to supercharge your earning power

To earn the maximum amount from a job, young people should aim to gain skills efficiently and cost-effectively. “The number one secret to max your earnings is to get hard skills – qualifications that prove you have a particular valuable skill,” explains Provest. “The internet makes that easy – with cheap and often free online courses where you can earn the hard skills that will be supercharging your earning power.”

She explains, for example, that a dedicated coder can access a free online Blockchain Developer course and qualify after a few months with the ability to earn £700 an hour, or even create their own cryptocurrency.

5. Be entrepreneurial

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIcRa_0fz6oqiI00
2F2FAH0 Young attractive guy. Beautiful lifestyle.

Being an entrepreneur is lot like playing – you need ideas, a desire to try things out and the nerve to take risks, say Hayes and Provest, who stress that’s the description of most tweens and teens on the planet. “Being a kid is the perfect time to do it,” says Hayes, “because you don’t have to earn to survive, you have a flexible brain that’s quick to learn, and you know exactly how the next generation think.”

6. Don’t just rely on pocket money

The authors say the cost of living crisis is the perfect time to turn children from spenders into earners – so instead of relying on pocket money handouts, they should be encouraged to go out and earn their own money.

“The lessons we teach kids with pocket money are pretty awful,” says Provest. “Pocket money is either a gift from the money fairy – your parents or carers just hand it down for nothing – or it’s done for chores around the house. But there’s no pay negotiation, no minimum wage. The bosses – your parents – are usually horrible bosses who are really slack one day and then super-angry the next because you haven’t unloaded the dishwasher.”

If parents encourage kids to start earning and the cash flows – or trickles- in, reliance on pocket money handouts will soon be a thing of the past. “Your kids will go from being one-track-mind spenders – always asking for more pocket money and more stuff – to earners who realise how they can start making money for themselves,” promises Hayes.

7. Earn on eBay or other sale sites

Even younger kids can earn money, stress the authors, who cite the example of a nine-year-old girl who negotiated access to her parents’ eBay account instead of pocket money. “The deal is simple – if she finds anything unwanted around the home, she can sell it and keep half the money,” explains Hayes, who says eBay estimates the average home contains £4,000 worth of unwanted ‘stuff’.

8. Don’t ask ‘Can I afford it?’

Hayes and Provest stress that one of the big financial rules is you should never ask ‘Can I afford it?’, but should instead ask ‘How can I afford it?’ Provest says: “That way, when you realise what you’ll need to do to pay for it, you can make a rational decision about whether you really want it. It’s all about teaching kids how to be the boss of money.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said. Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Royals out in force for star-studded Jubilee concert but no Harry and Meghan

More than 30 members of the royal family are set to gather at the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace – but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be missing. Among the royal attendees at Saturday’s star-studded live Jubilee concert, staged in front of Buckingham Palace, will be the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Queen wears green as Platinum Jubilee celebrations conclude

The Queen chose to wear bright green as she brought Platinum Jubilee celebrations to a close on Sunday. The monarch appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace wearing a Stewart Parvin outfit – a vibrant green double crepe wool dress and coat, adorned with the Bow Brooch. Her outfit...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
newschain

In Pictures: Royal reunion on day two of Jubilee celebration

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for a celebration of the Queen in St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Although the Queen had opted to watch the service from...
U.K.
POPSUGAR

I Became My Mom’s Caregiver at 22. I Wouldn’t Change Our Relationship For Anything.

DeAirah Robinson was a senior in college when her mother Felicia, who DeAirah lived with in Georgia, asked her to feel a lump on her breast. "Our first reaction was, 'Oh, it's probably from the bra being a little too tight,'" Felicia tells POPSUGAR. But when the lump didn't go away, Felicia decided to get it checked out, and in December 2017, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. From there, "everything just started moving so fast," DeAirah remembers. By February 1, Felicia was at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas getting a unilateral mastectomy. The day after the surgery, DeAirah flew to Texas to help.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Media Management
newschain

Louis shares cuddle with Charles as he sits on his grandpa’s lap

Playful Prince Louis shared a sweet moment with his grandpa the Prince of Wales as he sat on Charles’ lap during the Jubilee Pageant. Heir to the throne Charles rocked him from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.
WORLD
newschain

Sing-song for royals as George and Charlotte join flag-waving Windsors

The royal family sang along, waved their arms and shared laughs as they enjoyed a night out at the Platinum Party at the Palace. Princess Charlotte and Prince George sat in front row of the royal box between their parents, clapping along to Queen + Adam Lambert’s performance of Don’t Stop Me Now, as the youngsters stayed up late to make a surprise appearance.
WORLD
psychologytoday.com

How Emotional Baggage Is Functional, Then Dysfunctional

Emotional baggage may have served a protective purpose in your childhood. Emotional baggage can range from mild dysfunction to severe mental illness. Common types of emotional baggage include low self-esteem, perfectionism, fear of failure, fear of intimacy, and self-criticism. Emotional baggage may prevent you from responding to your life as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
newschain

Royal revellers hope to see Queen on final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Platinum Jubilee celebrations will draw to a close with a colourful street pageant which royal revellers hope will be capped by a Buckingham Palace appearance by the Queen. The monarch received affectionate tributes from the Prince of Wales and national figures during Saturday night’s Platinum Party at the Palace that saw Sir Rod Stewart, Diana Ross and Duran Duran perform for thousands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
BHG

This $70 Multipurpose Steam Mop Removes 'Years of Caked-On Dirt,' According to Shoppers

If you've ever felt like your floors are still dirty after vacuuming, it might be time to level-up your cleaning routine with a steam mop. Using pressurized steam at a high temperature, steam mops disinfect your floors without using harsh chemicals. While most steam cleaners can only be used on hard floors, we found an Amazon best-selling option that cleans just about every surface in your home—and it's 36% off right now.
SHOPPING
newschain

Platinum Jubilee Pageant begins with pomp and pageantry

Pomp and pageantry kicked off the final day of festivities celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign as a ceremonial military procession launched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Guardsmen, Gurkhas, Royal Marines and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in their breastplates and plumed feathers were among the hundreds of servicemen and women who led the way marching along the streets around Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
The Independent

Food banks warn of surge in demand this summer unless free school meals extended

Food banks expect a further surge in demand for help from struggling families this summer unless the government expands support for parents over the school holidays.The Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN) said some food banks were having to cut down on the size of parcels, as the cost of living crisis pushes them to breaking point.Yet ministers are resisting calls to extend free school meal eligibility and payments available during the holidays, despite fears one million children could go hungry.Desperate food bank bosses told The Independent they expected the summer break to “push yet more through the doors” – and...
newschain

Germany will take the knee in show of solidarity with England after jeering in Hungary

Ilkay Gundogan confirmed Germany would take the knee in a show of solidarity with England after the anti-racism gesture was jeered by stands filled with children in Hungary. The depressing reaction greeted the stance in Saturday’s Nations League opener at the Puskas Arena, which was half full despite the hosts serving a UEFA punishment for discriminatory behaviour at Euro 2020.
UEFA
newschain

Queen launches Platinum Party with tea with Paddington

The Queen brought the house down at her own Platinum Jubilee party when she was joined for a cream tea by a national treasure – Paddington Bear. For the 2012 Olympic opening ceremony, James Bond famously made an appearance with the Queen – and now it was the turn of everyone’s favourite Peruvian bear – who was filmed alongside the monarch.
CELEBRITIES
psychologytoday.com

How Do You Help Someone You Love When They’re Dying?

People who are dying need care in four areas: physical comfort, mental and emotional needs, spiritual needs, and practical tasks. Do not ask how to help—instead, anticipate ways in which you can be useful. Pay attention to their mental and spiritual needs as well. Watching a loved one die...
HEALTH
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy