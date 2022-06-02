ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

What Emerald Green Dress Style Speaks to You?

By Shelby Barone
ocmomblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerald green is in a league of its own. It’s a rich, glamorous shade that expresses a sense of mystery, intrigue, and sophistication. Anyone who’s ever worn a dress of emerald green knows it speaks for itself—how could it not with such a dramatic statement hue? Emerald green dresses make their...

ocmomblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

This Wrinkle-free Midi Dress Is Perfect for Travel — and It Comes in 44 Different Styles

After you've just spent hours traveling to a new destination, the last thing you want to do is waste time figuring out what to wear and then ironing or steaming your outfit in your hotel room. That's why we love wrinkle-resistant dresses so much. These throw-on-and-go pieces take the guesswork out of getting dressed, and they'll stay smooth no matter how crumpled they get in your suitcase. If you're looking to add one to your travel wardrobe, check out the Simier Fariry Midi Dress.
APPAREL
Real Simple

Kate Spade Dropped Prices on Hundreds of Handbags, Dresses, and Shoes Just in Time for Summer

For the past two decades, I have been a loyal fan and wearer of Kate Spade. The brand's classic and preppy aesthetic is what first drew me in. But its upbeat messaging is what has kept me coming back for more. In fact, I have a Kate Spade postcard tacked to my bulletin board above my desk that says, "She is quick, curious, playful, and strong." Any time the brand launches a new collection or a sale, I jump to attention—and Kate Spade just launched a Memorial Day weekend sale that's filled with summer-ready finds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Is Dripping in Diamond Belts Around Her Heels With Hot Pink Cutout Dress at amfAR Gala Cannes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara shut the amfAR Gala carpet down in two blows yesterday in France amid the Cannes Film Festival. First, her smoldering makeup looks with a fierce eye, nose highlight and shimmery lipgloss. Secondly, in a passionate gown with a high slit in the color of bubblegum. As each year, Ciara has gone bigger and better with her red carpet style, this look for the amfAR Gala was by far one of her best....
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Dress#Mini Dress#The Dress#Emerald Green#Dressy Dressy#Sti
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Elevates Breezy Cutout Dress With Studded Square-Toe Sandals During Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Summer is almost here and according to the fashion forecast, cutout dresses are set to be a huge trend. Eva Longoria proved this theory while arriving in a breezy black maxi dress at Nice Airport during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in France today. The actress-turned-entrepreneur flattered the lightweight separate with staple accessories and one of the most hottest shoe trends of the season. Longoria’s black midi dress from A.L.C. has short...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in bold dress for the Platinum Jubilee finale

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.
CELEBRITIES
Travel + Leisure

The 11 Best White Dresses You Can Shop at Amazon — and They're All Less Than $50

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While fashion rules aren't as strict as they used to be, most people still abide by the tradition of waiting to wear white until Memorial Day. If you're in the market for white dresses, in particular, to wear this summer, whether you're looking for something casual for the beach or a dressier option for dinners and nights out, we have you covered. Consult our guide to some of the best dresses on Amazon that you can add to your cart right now in order to have them in time for Memorial Day Weekend. The list includes mini, midi, and maxi dresses, as well as lace and crochet options, a variety of necklines and sleeve lengths, and more.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Party Dresses for Every Summer Occasion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. The warm weather season can mean more occasions for social events, especially the kind that call for a party dress. Whether it’s for a friend’s summer wedding, a sibling’s graduation or a date to go out dancing, why not opt for a garment that you can show off to the world and feel fashionable and comfortable?More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Portable Chargers to Keep Every Type of Device JuicedThe Best Men's Subscription Boxes for Father's Day and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Most Comfortable Flats and Sandals If You’ve Sworn Off High Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. After more than two years of pandemic life, our wardrobes have shifted from all-day loungewear to bold statement pieces. As people return to the office, hop back on planes, head out to indoor dinners and catch up on all those postponed weddings, some uncomfortable clothing items have been kicked out of our closets — and that includes blister-inducing heels.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Accessories for Working from Home Like a ProThe Best Online Florists for Last-Minute Mother's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Just 11 Cute Dresses To Wear With Cowboy Boots

Click here to read the full article. Saddle up, cowgirl, because cowboy boots are back and better than ever. In the past, I’d worn mine exclusively to country concerts and outdoor tailgates, but Gen Z has me convinced that they’re the shoe of the season, so catch me pairing them with absolutely everything. In particular, I’m gathering up the best dresses to wear with cowboy boots, from itty-bitty minis to flowy farm-chic maxis. One thing’s for sure—if you want to try the look, you’ve got options. The art of styling cowboy boots isn’t as tricky as it seems, so long as...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Chooses Classic Style in Black Trousers, White Tank Top and Chunky Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes mastered mixing classic styles and trendy pieces at her latest outing. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum celebrated the opening of Mango’s new NYC flagship store at an intimate dinner at iconic SoHo hotspot Balthazar on Wednesday night. She attended the event alongside other celebrities and fashion influencers like Tommy Dorfman, Annabelle Wallis and Camille Charrière. To the opening, Holmes wore a white knit sleeveless top with an open back paired with black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Shop Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon for Summer 2022

Summer dress season is quickly approaching and nothing says warm weather quite like a maxi dress. The easy-to-throw-on style is a summer wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. And right now, Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of summer dresses, and you don't have to wait for Prime Day 2022 to find the maxi dress of your dreams.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Russell Wilson Can’t Rush Ciara From Admiring Her Tiger Stripe Bodycon Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one’s going to get in Ciara’s way when it comes to a fashionable selfie — that includes her husband, Russell Wilson. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) “When he rushing you…But you know tha shot worth it. #GetThaShotByAllMeans,” the singer captioned an Instagram post today, noting that her NFL star husband was in a hurry.  The style icon wore a multi-colored tiger-print bodycon dress with cutouts in...
NFL
Footwear News

Olivia Culpo’s ‘Tinker Bell’ Dress & Sinuous Sandals Bring Glitter & Glamour to Las Vegas

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Culpo spread glitter and glamour in Las Vegas at Waldorf Astoria today. The model lit up the hotel lobby floor in a shimmering blue mini dress from Poster Girl with strappy sandals by Rene Caovilla. “Channeling Vegas Tinker Bell,” she captioned the photo. Her sinuous sandals, also in the turquoise hue, were equally showstoppers with straps that climbed and circled up the calves. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo) Surrounded by flowers, Culpo posed in the commanding outfit —  a perfect fit the Sin City aesthetic, known...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bravotv.com

Wendy Osefo Stuns in a Bright Pink, Cutout Gala Gown

Dr. Wendy Osefo definitely knows how to work a red carpet. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member brought plenty of glamour to the Fight For Children Honors Gala in Washington D.C., donning a beautiful bright pink cut-out gown for the occasion. On May 31, Wendy took to Instagram to...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy