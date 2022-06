MADERA, Calif. ( ) — Madera police are investigating after a driver suspected of being under the influence drove into a vineyard early Saturday morning. Officers say a neighbor called in after a vehicle ended up in a vineyard around 2:30 a.m. Investigators say the driver, 21-year-old Marc Mendoza, was driving south on Westberry Boulevard and failed to complete his turn onto Almond Avenue, running into some vineyard equipment.

MADERA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO