WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Decent rain is a big deal in a drought, and Friday’s cold front delivered! Across the Cape Fear Region, tallies ranged from near 0.5 inches to up to around 4.5 inches along the Pender / Onslow county line near Surf City and Holly Ridge. Wilmington Airport officially banked 2.92 inches of rainfall - good enough for a new daily rainfall record for June 3. When coupled with the water from a rogue Thursday thunderstorm, Friday’s rain swelled the Port City’s monthly tally to a very impressive 3.49 inches - more than three times what fell during the entire month of May!

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO