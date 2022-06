CHICAGO (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt came in on a tear, then helped set the Cardinals on course toward a lopsided victory. He had plenty of help, too.Goldschmidt homered to extend his hitting streak to 25 games, Corey Dickerson went deep twice and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Chicago Cubs 14-5 on Friday.Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar also connected as the Cardinals rolled to their fourth win in five games.Goldschmidt hit a three-run drive in the third for his 12th home run. The six-time All-Star closed in on his career-high 26-game hitting streak with Arizona in 2013 and extended a...

