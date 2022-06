BROWNSBURG, Ind. — One person died Sunday afternoon in Brownsburg after hitting a tree during a car wreck that caused delayed traffic on US 136, police said. The scene, the Brownsburg Police Department said, is now clear. What investigators know so far is that witnesses said a lone male occupant of a car was driving eastbound on US 136 at a high rate of speed from CR 900 E.

