Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had some major praise for his team after its win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Udoka called the Celtics a “complete team,” and he took a bit of a shot at the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in the process. The Celtics eliminated each of those three teams in the playoffs, and Udoka explained that those teams are reliant on stars while the Celtics are not.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO