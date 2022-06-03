ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Equities rise amid holidays in CN and HK

By TradeTheNews.com Staff
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsia Market Update: Equities rise amid holidays in CN and HK; South Korea’s CPI continues to accelerate at a faster than expected pace; US jobs report due later today. - Quiet session thus far for USTs ahead of jobs report; USD index trades slightly lower. - CNH rises...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ny Fed#Humanitarian Aid#Hk#Usd#Chinese#Ustr#Pboc#Fx#Evergrande#Australian#Headlines#Au#6 4#4 8 V 2 9#Rba#Cash
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin is unlikely to bottom so early and high

Bitcoin rose 4.9% on Monday, ending at around $31.5K. However, on Tuesday morning, the first cryptocurrency collapsed 7% to $29.5K, the second such bear attack in the past seven days. Both were of similar magnitude, but the latter should have a more considerable negative effect. It more than offset Monday's gains and temporarily brought the price back to levels from May 30.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
FXStreet.com

Renowned analyst sells everything but DOGE despite risk of 80% crash

Dogecoin is no longer trending in the crypto community, users have lost substantial interest in the meme coin since May 2021. Despite Dogecoin core release plan announced by DOGE developers, the meme coin is struggling to recover. Analysts believe Dogecoin price could crumble under rising selling pressure, dropping by 76%.
Benzinga

Why Novavax Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Novavax Inc NVAX shares are trading higher Wednesday after a committee of independent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vaccine advisors voted to recommend Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 21 to 0, with one abstention to recommend...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

How prices would react ahead of Ethereum’s Merge launch on testnet

Ethereum price shows the affinity to move higher but is subdued due to its correlation with BTC. Investors can expect ETH to rally 30% in an optimistic scenario. A four-hour candlestick close below $1,701 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. Ethereum price has been dillydallying for...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Avalanche, Polygon & Bitcoin – American Wrap 06 June

Has Bitcoin price bottomed? Technical indicator shows buy signal. Bitcoin price shows newfound bullish optimism as the bulls have hurdled past the previous resistance zone at $30,000. This weekend, BTC price saw a significant change in the market, the bulls were able to print a green inverted hammer on the weekly chart. The candle is being revered amongst the crypto community as it is the first bullish candle to successfully print in the last nine weeks.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Ukraine official makes plea for EU candidate status

BRUSSELS (AP) — The speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament made a vibrant plea Wednesday for his country to be named a candidate for European Union membership, a move that would bring the war-torn nation closer to the EU without guaranteeing its admittance. Ruslan Stefanchuk, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada...
POLITICS
Footwear News

How Keen Is Leaning on Sustainability and Togetherness to Rack Up Wins as it Navigates Industry-Wide Issues

Click here to read the full article. With so much uncertainty disrupting the footwear industry, Keen is relying on its values to forge ahead. Speaking with FN, Steve McCallion, SVP of global marketing and creative at Keen, explained how sustainability — as well as smart decision-making around supply chain issues and inflation — has largely driven its recent successes. And several of the Portland, Ore.-based company’s purpose-driven efforts have resonated widely. For example, Keen encouraged the outdoor industry in March to support its initiative to help Ukrainian refugees who have been displaced from their homes, a result of the Russian invasion of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Inspira™ Technologies Strategically Plans to Actualize Hundreds of Millions in Conditional Distribution Agreements

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Israel-based medical device company Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N Ltd. IINN reported setting some milestone targets for 2023. Among the milestone targets is the initiation of the U.S. Food and...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Is Tesla Warming To Radar Once Again?

Tesla, Inc. TSLA, which has shunned radar and instead pledged allegiance to camera vision, is seemingly rethinking its strategy. Tesla has registered a new high-resolution radar unit with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission earlier this week, and documents filed with the commission showed, as first noted by the Twitter handle @iamkellex.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy