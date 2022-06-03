ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/JPY traces sluggish yields around 130.00 with eyes on US NFP, Biden

By Anil Panchal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY extends rebound from daily low, reverses pullback from three-week top. Mixed concerns, pre-NFP anxiety restrict market moves. BOJ’s Kuroda reiterates his strong support for easy money, Japan PMI came in firmer. Downbeat signals for US NFP weigh on prices, Biden’s speech, ISM Services PMI also become...

Borrowed time

S&P 500 was indeed building a bull flag, which „must“ now continue with a fresh upleg so that the formation is validated. Odds are that in spite of the tech-led upswing, the rally would continue. All that‘s required for today, is a not too disappointing non-farm payrolls figure, which would (in the market‘s mind) give the Fed some leevay in taking on inflation while not choking off economic growth (however decelerating). Optimal outcome would be a figure somewhat below expectations as that would enable speculation as to how far the Fed would move towards focus on growth (the Brainard view of things) and away from Powell‘s resolute (verbally resolute, to be precise – big difference) inflation fighter pose. Yesterday‘s Yellen admission on getting it wrong, is a preview of more hawkish monetary policies still ahead.
Bitcoin's pump or the start of a rise? America's opening will show us

Bitcoin rose 3.1% over the past week, finishing near $30,000. Ethereum added 0.9%, while other leading altcoins in the top 10 showed mixed dynamics, ranging from a 10.7% decline (Solana) to a 23.2% rise (Cardano). The new week is off to a promising start. BTCUSD has added 4.6% in the...
This Bitcoin fractal clarifies why a crash to $20,000 is inevitable

Bitcoin price is showing a bear flag fractal form on a lower timeframe, forecasting a 30% crash. A breakdown of the $30,000 psychological level from a weekly time frame would further help the bears’ case. The macro bearish outlook could face invalidation if BTC produces a higher high above...
