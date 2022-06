MADISON, Wis. — If you thought you saw cows on the Capitol Square this weekend, you don’t need to get your eyes checked. The annual “Cows on the Concourse” event returned to the Square on Saturday. For more than 40 years now, the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin have been bringing cows and calves to the square in honor of National Dairy Month.

