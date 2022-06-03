ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Bob Bowlsby: Big 12 is Still Weighing Decision on Divisions

By Pete Mundo
heartlandcollegesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big 12 meetings are taking place this week in Dallas. And it’s certainly a unique time in the conference as Texas and Oklahoma are leaving for the SEC, while BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF are coming in. And one of the biggest questions surrounding the Big 12,...

www.heartlandcollegesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Taking a look at Texas’ Football Odds for the 2022 Season

After a long offseason, college football is just a couple of short months away. Longhorns fans will be looking to wash the bad taste of 202 from their mouths. In Steve Sarkisian’s first season as head coach, Texas went 5-7, failing. This was a disappointing season, to say the least, and a downturn from Tom Herman’s last season in charge which ended with a victory in the Alamo Bowl after a 7-3 campaign.
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: Texas Softball Team Celebrates Win Over Arizona

Texas softball secured its biggest win in nearly a decade on Sunday night, defeating the Arizona Wildcats 5-2 and sending the Longhorns to the national semifinals. Head coach Mike White was met in the locker room with quite the welcoming from his team after the massive victory. Texas will now...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Missouri State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Colorado State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
heartlandcollegesports.com

All-Big 12 WCWS Championship for First Time in History

For the first time in Women’s College World Series history, both teams in the championship series will be from the Big 12 conference. The Oklahoma Sooners needed two games to do so, but they eliminated the final non-Big 12 team left in national title contention for 2022 with a 15-0 win over No. 5 UCLA on Monday afternoon. Now the Sooners, favorites to win the title from day one of the 2022 season, await one of their bitter rivals from the Big 12.
OKLAHOMA STATE
extrainningsoftball.com

Horning Column: This Time for Real, the Sooners are Breaking the Game

OKLAHOMA CITY —Though it’s been written about, spoken of, dissected and postulated, it’s never seemed as real as it seems now. Just maybe, coach Patty Gasso’s Sooners really are breaking the game, the game that they’ve caused so many fans, here and beyond, to know and love.
NORMAN, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: Republican advantages increase, Shawnee Fire staffing & OSU, OU playoffs

Newly redrawn Congressional districts give Republicans advantages over Democrats. (NewsOK) Lawmakers ignored some of the session’s biggest challenges. (NewsOK) Dems push through only 12 of 430 bills passed by lawmakers this session. (Oklahoma Watch) Federal prosecutors declined to file thousands of cases since McGirt. (Tulsa World) Tulsa DA questions...
SHAWNEE, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Bowlsby
heartlandcollegesports.com

Four Games That Will Define the 2022 K-State Football Season

There are 93 days until K-State’s 2022 football season kicks off against South Dakota. It is difficult to predict what might happen this fall for the Wildcats without seeing new quarterback Adrian Martinez work under new offensive coordinator Collin Klein, but that has not stopped people from offering their opinions about how the season might go. Some fans think the Big 12 championship is in play, but most neutral observers believe no such thing. Online Sportsbook BetOnline set the over/under win total of the Wildcats at 6.5, which is a far cry from competing for the Big 12 title. Do you fall in the camp of thinking the Wildcats will be contenders, or do you think the 6.5 over/under win total is about right? Or are you somewhere in between?
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Women’s College World Series Sets Attendance Record

The Women’s College World Series has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few seasons, ans that has shown up in the attendance numbers this year. On Saturday, Day 3 of the 2022 WCWS, a new attendance record of 12,533 was set for the Women’s College World Series, the most people to ever watch a game in Hall of Fame Stadium.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12 Conference#American Football#College Football#Sec#Byu#Ucf#The Big 12
heartlandcollegesports.com

Five Thoughts on Saturday’s Big 12 Regional Baseball Games

The field of 64 is set and the road to Omaha starts right now. On Saturday, there were five Big 12 teams in action on the diamond as the conference went 4-1. Here are my five thoughts on the Big 12 performances from day two of the college baseball regionals.
FORT WORTH, TX
blackchronicle.com

Crooks, Oklahoma upset Florida 9-4 in regional semifinals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Crooks hit two of Oklahoma’s Four residence runs and the No. 2 seed Sooners beat top-seeded Florida 9-Four on Friday night time time to advance to the championship of the Gainesville Regional. Oklahoma (39-20) performs Sunday in the direction of the winner of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
heartlandcollegesports.com

Jocelyn Alo: ‘No One Shuts Out the Sooners Twice’

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns met for the fourth time in 2022 on Saturday, with the contest going to those north of the Red River for the third time this season. Oklahoma seemed to have the edge from the very beginning, as Jayda Coleman hit a leadoff double...
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
guthrienewspage.com

Guthrie HOF coach Clay Tarter passes away

Clay Tarter, a legendary high school track and field coach in Oklahoma, passed away on Sunday evening. Tarter died unexpectedly from a medical event at the age of 68. Tarter, who was instrumental in starting the cross-country program at Guthrie, coached nine state championship teams (most of any head coach) and had four athletes finish state champions in over 40 years of coaching the Jays.
GUTHRIE, OK
Z94

Duncan Oklahoma Will Host An Air Show This Year

In a real quick-hitting, get the info out there way, Duncan's Halliburton Field Airport will play host to the CAF Airpower History Tour for three straight days, November 7th, 8th, and 9th. If you've never been to a Commemorative Air Force show, things are a little different. Not only do...
Houston Chronicle

Empty clinics, no calls: The fallout of Oklahoma's abortion ban

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whenever a new patient pulls into the parking lot at the Tulsa Women's Clinic, Tiffany Taylor rushes to flick on the lights. She turns off her indie folk playlist, looks out at the empty waiting room and prepares to deliver a speech she has recited about a dozen times since the Oklahoma legislature passed a bill last month banning abortions from the moment of fertilization.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy