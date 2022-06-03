Bob Bowlsby: Big 12 is Still Weighing Decision on Divisions

There are 93 days until K-State’s 2022 football season kicks off against South Dakota. It is difficult to predict what might happen this fall for the Wildcats without seeing new quarterback Adrian Martinez work under new offensive coordinator Collin Klein, but that has not stopped people from offering their opinions about how the season might go. Some fans think the Big 12 championship is in play, but most neutral observers believe no such thing. Online Sportsbook BetOnline set the over/under win total of the Wildcats at 6.5, which is a far cry from competing for the Big 12 title. Do you fall in the camp of thinking the Wildcats will be contenders, or do you think the 6.5 over/under win total is about right? Or are you somewhere in between?

