Spider-Man Takes On A Whole New Platform: PC

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Erik Barmack’s Wild Sheep Content has boarded Synchronicity Films and Mr. B Films’ feature KILL, which has entered principal photography. Former Netflix International senior exec Barmack, who launched Wild Sheep two years ago, described Kill as “uniquely international, genre, and big in scope,” stating it will “deliver for all partners.” The feature, the debut film from director Rodger Griffiths, is the second Synchronicity project that Wild Sheep has partnered on, following YA TV series One More Kill from Sugar Rush’s Holly Phillips. Meanwhile, Deadline can reveal that CAA Media Finance is handling worldwide sales for KILL and Library Pictures...

NFL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO