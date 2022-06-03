ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Spider-Man Takes On A Whole New Platform: PC

By Josh Speer
heypoorplayer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsomniac’s Spider-Man games have been hugely popular over the last few years, capturing the world and characters that fans have loved for generations and mixing them with rock solid open world gameplay. Until now though, only PlayStation owners have been...

www.heypoorplayer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Erik Barmack’s Wild Sheep Boards Synchronicity Feature ‘KILL’; CAA To Handle Worldwide Sales

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Erik Barmack’s Wild Sheep Content has boarded Synchronicity Films and Mr. B Films’ feature KILL, which has entered principal photography. Former Netflix International senior exec Barmack, who launched Wild Sheep two years ago, described Kill as “uniquely international, genre, and big in scope,” stating it will “deliver for all partners.” The feature, the debut film from director Rodger Griffiths, is the second Synchronicity project that Wild Sheep has partnered on, following YA TV series One More Kill from Sugar Rush’s Holly Phillips. Meanwhile, Deadline can reveal that CAA Media Finance is handling worldwide sales for KILL and Library Pictures...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy