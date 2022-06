Click here to read the full article. In his latest attack on Twitter, delivered via a letter from his lawyer, Elon Musk accused the company of “refusing to comply” with his requests about bots and other issues, and threatened to pull his $44 billion takeover offer. Twitter agreed to accept Musk’s unsolicited bid in April. The weeks since the agreement have seen a steady stream of complaints from Musk, often via his Twitter account. He had most recently been focused on the social network’s number of fake accounts, or “bots” and had asked the company to provide data about the issue. Musk’s...

NFL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO