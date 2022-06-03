Officials: Fugitive who escaped from prison bus killed by law enforcement south of San Antonio after exchanging gunfire

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police is investigating a shooting after a woman was shot in the head and killed on the Northeast Side of the city early Sunday Morning. Officers responded to a shooting on the 4300 block of Bloomdale at around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a...
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in custody after a kidnapped woman escaped from a residence located on the southwest side of Bexar County, according to Bexar County Sherriff Javier Salazar. BCSO and SWAT responded to the 11200 block of Briggs Road Saturday morning after receiving information about a...
Shots erupted during a graduation part yon the west side early this morning. It happened in the 8500 block of Timber Wolf Drive. Eyewitnesses reported several people started fight at a party near Timber Wolf and Stoney Creek. As they were leaving, someone in a vehicle opened fire. Several rounds were fired.
SAN ANTONIO - There was chaos at a West Side graduation party early Sunday morning. Police say one woman was shot and the search for the suspect continues. Officers were called to the 8500 block of Timber Wolf Dr. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found several shell...
SAN ANTONIO – Two drivers are dead after an overnight accident that occurred on Highway 37 in San Antonio. According to San Antonio police, the driver of a 2013 Ford Focus was traveling the wrong way in the 11400 block of IH-37 when the driver smashed into a 2011 Toyota Corolla around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Valentine’s Day is a day to share love of all kinds. Love to your significant other, family, or friends. In elementary school, your teacher might have prepared a craft and a parent might have provided little chocolates or candy hearts, while the children exchanged valentines notes. Christopher Palmer received...
SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s was taken into custody after allegedly shooting at a San Antonio Park police officer. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday on the city's west side. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office was also involved; the BCSO K9 Division was nearby,...
UVALDE, Texas – A 9-year-old girl who was shot and injured during the deadly Uvalde school massacre has been released from the hospital. According to an update from University Hospital in San Antonio, the child was released on Saturday. Hospital officials say a 66-year-old woman who was shot, believed...
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police is looking for suspects who were accused of shooting and seriously injuring a man on the North Side of the city. On Friday, officers were called to Aganier & Hildebrand Ave. at around 11:18 p.m., for a shooting. According to officials, the 25-year-old victim...
The PD posted the video on the city's TikTok explaining that the fawn was rescued after its mother was hit by a car and the raccoon was rescued by animal welfare officers after it was abandoned by its mother.
19-year-old Teresa Gonzales died after a crash in South Austin; driver accused of intoxication manslaughter (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 19-year-old Teresa Gonzales as the victim who lost her life following a single-vehicle accident Monday night in South Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal crash took place at about 7:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of the South I-35 northbound service road [...]
Leon County (FOX 44) — The identities of the five people reportedly killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez have been released by their family and Crimestoppers of Houston. The five are 66-year-old Mark Collins, 18-year-old Waylon, 16-year-old Carson, 11-year-old Hudson, and 11-year-old Bryson, who is a cousin to the other three boys. All are from Tomball.
LEON COUNTY, Texas — Authorities announced Thursday night that escaped convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers south of San Antonio, ending a three-week search that started when Lopez escaped from a prison transport bus in East Texas. News of Lopez's death came...
BULVERDE, Texas – Three people are in custody, and police are still looking for a fourth person after a vehicle burglary turned into a police shooting in far north Bexar County. San Antonio police said Bulverde PD officers were investigating the vehicle burglary when they got word that the...
SAN ANTONIO – A man has died after being struck by two separate vehicles on San Antonio’s Northside. The victim was walking in a crosswalk in the 11800 block of Parliament Drive near Blanco Road when he was struck by a 2016 Kia Forte around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to San Antonio police. The driver of the Kia immediately pulled over to render aid to the man.
SAN ANTONIO – A male driver was detained on suspicion of DWI following a crash on the city’s West Side early Friday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 1330 block of Hillcrest Drive, not far from West Quill Drive and Bandera Road.
