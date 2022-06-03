ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Officials: Fugitive who escaped from prison bus killed by law enforcement south of San Antonio after exchanging gunfire

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — Officials: Fugitive who...

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Shots Fired During San Antonio Graduation Party

Shots erupted during a graduation part yon the west side early this morning. It happened in the 8500 block of Timber Wolf Drive. Eyewitnesses reported several people started fight at a party near Timber Wolf and Stoney Creek. As they were leaving, someone in a vehicle opened fire. Several rounds were fired.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Dallas, TX
City
Spokane, WA
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Prison#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Nationwide Report

19-year-old Teresa Gonzales died after a crash in South Austin; driver accused of intoxication manslaughter (Austin, TX)

19-year-old Teresa Gonzales died after a crash in South Austin; driver accused of intoxication manslaughter (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 19-year-old Teresa Gonzales as the victim who lost her life following a single-vehicle accident Monday night in South Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal crash took place at about 7:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of the South I-35 northbound service road [...]
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Names released of the five people reportedly killed by Gonzalo Lopez

Leon County (FOX 44) — The identities of the five people reportedly killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez have been released by their family and Crimestoppers of Houston. The five are 66-year-old Mark Collins, 18-year-old Waylon, 16-year-old Carson, 11-year-old Hudson, and 11-year-old Bryson, who is a cousin to the other three boys. All are from Tomball.
LEON COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Man dies after being struck by two vehicles near Blanco Road, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has died after being struck by two separate vehicles on San Antonio’s Northside. The victim was walking in a crosswalk in the 11800 block of Parliament Drive near Blanco Road when he was struck by a 2016 Kia Forte around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to San Antonio police. The driver of the Kia immediately pulled over to render aid to the man.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy