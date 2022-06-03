Officials: Fugitive who escaped from prison bus killed by law enforcement south of San Antonio after exchanging gunfire

Leon County (FOX 44) — The identities of the five people reportedly killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez have been released by their family and Crimestoppers of Houston. The five are 66-year-old Mark Collins, 18-year-old Waylon, 16-year-old Carson, 11-year-old Hudson, and 11-year-old Bryson, who is a cousin to the other three boys. All are from Tomball.

