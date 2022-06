Enjoy your next road trip more when you have the LiON Mini battery- & solar-powered car freezer. Operating anywhere from -4ºF to 43ºF, it keeps your drinks and snacks frozen or chilled while you’re on the go. Using ice-free technology, it fits conveniently in your car and stays right by your side as you drive. Moreover, it charges via solar, DC, and AC for convenience. With a built-in 193 Wh power bank, it lets you charge your devices while you’re out and about as well. When fully charged, it operates for up to 15 hours, which is ideal for a long day of driving. So you can avoid unnecessary stops for a cold drink to perk you up. Finally, its large volume of up to 28 liters holds all your essential drinks and foods.

