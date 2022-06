Shirley Lundstrom (Rabbass) passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the age of 82 from complications with her heart. Shirley was born on Oct. 2, 1939, at home on a farm in Wisner, to Rudy and Mabel Rabbass. She attended school in Beemer and after graduating she married Ward...

