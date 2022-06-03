ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

German exports bounce back in April from Ukraine war impact

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fs9g7_0fz6aBtR00

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - German exports rose more than forecast in April, as Europe's biggest economy relied on trade with the United States and the euro area to recover from the initial impact of the war in Ukraine, government data showed on Friday.

Exports rose 4.4% from the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office said, almost three times the 1.5% increase predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.

In March, exports had fallen by 3%.

The boost for Germany's export-driven economy came despite a collapse in trade with Russia over recent months due to severe sanctions imposed by the West in a bid to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Exports from Germany to Russia dropped 10% in April after plummeting 60% in March, the statistics office said.

Imports also increased more than expected in April, by 3.1%, following a 3.2% rise in March, the statistics office reported.

ING chief economist Carsten Brzeski called the April trade data a "pleasant surprise".

"German exports have defied renewed supply chain disruptions and the economic impact of the war in Ukraine. At least for now," he said.

However, the Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) warned that the upswing could be short-lived.

"The export engine is grinding tremendously," said DIHK foreign trade chief Volker Treier, adding that the April growth was solely due to price increases in exports, which had actually fallen in real terms.

Supply-chain bottlenecks were yet to come - but with some delay - as a result of China's weeks-long COVID lockdowns, Treier said.

The DIHK expects German exports to stagnate in 2022 on the whole.

Reporting by Rachel More and Rene Wagner, Editing by Miranda Murray and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Last flight' of doomed Russian general caught on video before he died in Ukraine when his SU-25 ground attack aircraft was shot down by anti-aircraft missile

Video of the final moments of a 63-year-old Russian general shot down and killed by Ukrainian forces has emerged today. Major General Kanamat Botashev was part of a two-ship formation flying low over the Donbass region when his £9million aircraft was struck by a surface-to-air missile, according to a report of his funeral in Russian outlet Kommersant.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#The Statistics Office#Ing#Dihk
Ars Technica

“Everything is gone”: Russian business hit hard by tech sanctions

Russian companies have been plunged into a technological crisis by Western sanctions that have created severe bottlenecks in the supply of semiconductors, electrical equipment, and the hardware needed to power the nation’s data centers. Most of the world’s largest chip manufacturers, including Intel, Samsung, TSMC and Qualcomm, have halted...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov calls decision to block plane 'unprecedented'

June 6 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday described as "unprecedented" a move by three eastern European countries to block his plane from travelling to Serbia, adding that he had yet to receive an explanation for their decision. He said that he would instead invite his Serbian...
EUROPE
Reuters

Russian billionaire's wife contests EU sanctions

June 4 (Reuters) - A European Union decision to extend sanctions against Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko to his wife is "irrational" because she has never held Russian citizenship or resided in Russia, a representative for the couple said on Saturday. Aleksandra Melnichenko, who was born in Belgrade and holds Serbian...
ECONOMY
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. Putin says there was "no problem" to export grain from Ukraine, saying it could be done via Ukrainian ports, via others under Russian control, or even through central Europe.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

467K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy