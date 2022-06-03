ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Original Charlie Mackesy illustrations go on sale at Sotheby's

By Connie Evans
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

A selection of original illustrations by the author and illustrator of the bestselling The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse have gone on sale as part of an exhibition in London .

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse, by Charlie Mackesy, was released in 2019 and features drawings illustrating the friendship and conversations between the four titular characters.

As part of We Are All A Work In Progress, a selling exhibition of 28 original working illustrations drawn in the making of Mackesy’s book, rendered preparatory illustrations in ink and watercolour by Mackesy have gone on display at Sotheby’s in London as part of its Jubilee series of exhibitions and events.

The exhibition’s works will also be available to purchase until June 28, and echoing the exhibition’s title, they share an insight into Mackesy’s working methods as he often draws multiple versions of the same illustrations in different mediums as part of his artistic process.

Included in the exhibition will be the drawings Sometimes, I worry and The Hardest Person To Forgive, which were not included in the final pages of the book.

The drawings will also include four cake-themed illustrations to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee , including Well Hello and Just A Tiny Taste.

Speaking about the selling exhibition, Mackesy said: “It’s a joy to be part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and a massive privilege to have my work in Sotheby’s.

“I’ve always been overwhelmed by the reaction to the book, and equally overwhelmed by Sotheby’s inviting me to exhibit working drawings from it. I’m very grateful.”

After its publication in 2019, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse was named Book of the Year by Waterstones and was shortlisted for the British Book Awards’ Non-fiction Lifestyle Book of the Year.

Mackesy, who previously worked with Nelson Mandela on a lithograph project, The Unity Series, is also working on an animated short film adaptation of the book.

The Charlie Mackesy: We Are All A Work In Progress exhibition is at Sotheby’s in London until June 14, with drawings on sale until June 28.

Variety

Costa Gavras Set for Locarno Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Honor

Click here to read the full article. The Locarno Film Festival will pay tribute to Greek-French director Costa-Gavras with its Pardo alla carriera lifetime achievement award. The longtime Paris-based master of politically engaged cinema will be on hand at the prominent Swiss fest dedicated to indie filmmaking to receive the prize during a ceremony on its Piazza Grande square on Aug. 11 followed by an audience-led conversation the next day. Locarno will also host screenings of two of Costa Gravras’ lesser known films: “Un homme de trop” (“Shock Troops”) from 1967, and “Compartiment tueurs” (“The Sleeping Car Murders”), which is his 1965...
MOVIES
The Independent

Voices: Love Island signals the end of our love affair with fast fashion

As viewers delight in the return of Love Island, previously so starved of impossibly strappy swimwear and the spectacle of endless peacocking, dating red flags and positively Shakespearian levels of romatic machinations, they are tuning into a show with a difference.Instead of being swathed in the very latest offerings from one of the fast fashion brands, this year’s gaggle of ripped, toned and tanned contestants are wearing – wait for it – second-hand clothes.The 2022 series of Love Island is brought to you in partnership with eBay, in a major break from previous years, when it was sponsored by the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

ABOUT

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

