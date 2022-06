AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas state lawmakers are expected to hold committee meetings surrounding ways to better protect Texas children later this month. The committee’s were formed after Texas Governor Greg Abbott directed state leaders in a letter to convene them in the wake of the elementary school massacre in Uvalde. 19 students and 2 teachers were killed in that attack, according to Texas DPS.

