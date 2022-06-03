ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Gareth Bale on the brink of immortality with Wales’ epic quest to seize World Cup dream

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZ7oF_0fz6YfAr00

Brazil were still the reigning world champions when Gareth Bale entered the international stage. One of his opponents as he made his debut, Trinidad and Tobago’s Russell Latapy, was born in the 1960s. Bale was two decades his junior and the 2006 World Cup lay in the future.

If 2006 has a particular meaning to Ukraine, quarter-finalists in their only World Cup to date, it frames Bale’s career, too. This has been an epic quest. He has been the British game’s most successful export and, whether or not he is the greatest Welsh footballer – John Charles, Cliff Jones, Ian Rush and Ryan Giggs have competing claims – he has a compelling case to be the finest ever Wales player. He has dragged them to the brink of a first World Cup in 64 years.

Without his hat-trick away in Belarus last September, there may have been no play-off. He has not scored for Real Madrid since then. He went into March’s semi-final against Austria with 77 minutes of club football in six months and delivered a match-winning double; the first a sensational free kick, the second a sharp shot on the turn. Now, after a mere 20 minutes in a further two months at Real, Ukraine beckon. Bale’s cause may pale into comparison with theirs but he can seem football’s most patriotic Welshman, drawing inspiration from his country’s colours.

The wording on an infamous Wales flag will need to be edited. “Wales. Golf. Madrid,” has become just Wales and golf, his farewell to Real Madrid written this week. “I realised a dream,” Bale said and, if the experience soured in recent years, he was wise enough to overlook an increasingly fractious relationship with their fans. His fifth Champions League came as a spectator, an unused substitute, but the first four came courtesy of his three goals, heading Real into the lead in the 2014 final and scoring a sensational overhead kick in 2018, as well as a penalty in the 2016 shootout. In the Champions League era, only Cristiano Ronaldo has more goals in finals.

In the international arena, the Southampton left-back who debuted 16 years ago has been transformed into an attacking talisman. Greatness came in Euro 2016, in Wales’ surge to the semi-finals, in qualifiers, in accumulating a national record 38 goals. But not in World Cups: in 2014, when Bale was arguably at his peak, they had finished fifth in a qualifying pool. In 2018, when he scored twice in a Champions League final, they came third. He has another dream to realise. There is a solitary gap on his CV; it could be filled long after physical decline set in. While Wales have a younger generation and disproportionate reserves of talent for a country of 3 million, they are still defined by the two ageing superstars. This feels both a best and a last chance for Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHwAt_0fz6YfAr00

They have had parallel lives, parallel careers. Ramsey’s experience of a European final this summer contrasted with Bale’s: two minutes on the pitch, summoned for a shootout, his missed penalty costing Rangers the Europa League. Yet each has felt unwanted at club level, trapped by dint of being overpaid: Juventus loaned Ramsey out this season, Real let Bale go back to Tottenham the previous campaign.

They have inverted a trend: where others retire from international football to concentrate on club careers, Bale and Ramsey feel part-time footballers, mainstays of their national teams, marginalised by their club sides. They are trying to patch their bodies up and drive their country on by force of personality. Rob Page has sought to build teams around them, getting others to do their running and defending, looking for their quality on the ball to compensate. It is a formula that can reflect the nature of international football, with a greater difference in talent levels within a side, with its slower pace and less scope for fervent pressing meaning star vehicles can progress further. This is one of the better Welsh groups in the decades since they were quarter-finalists in the 1958 World Cup and yet only Ben Davies is now a regular starter for a top-15 finisher in any of Europe’s five major leagues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DEbQ_0fz6YfAr00

Wales began Wednesday’s Nations League defeat to Poland with three starters from League One and a scorer, in Jonny Williams, from League Two, but minus a quartet of Euro 2016 heroes, with Bale, Ramsey, Davies and Joe Allen all held back for Ukraine.

And this could be their last stand. This week, Bale has gained an MBE and lost an employer. The uncertainty around the captain’s own future means that defeat could hasten the end of the Bale-Ramsey era. Ivor Allchurch and Cliff Jones stand apart in Wales history, the only players to score the goals in a game that took them to a World Cup. For their modern-day counterparts, it feels like a case of now or never.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Ukraine or Wales to World Cup; Spain in Prague

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. The final European spot at the World Cup will be determined in Cardiff where Wales hosts a Ukraine side trying to deliver an uplifting sporting success amid the ongoing Russian invasion. After this last European playoff final — which was delayed by the war — the remaining two spots for the Qatar World Cup will be determined by intercontinental playoffs in Doha this month. Ukraine hasn’t qualified for a World Cup since its only showing in 2006. Wales has waited even longer to play again at the FIFA showpiece having last featured in 1958. The Welsh will have to beat Ukraine for the first time to qualify, having lost once and drawn twice in their previous encounters. Wales will be led by five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale, whose playing future is uncertain after being released by Real Madrid. Qualifying for the World Cup could determine his next steps and the 32-year-old forward says he has “loads” of offers from clubs.
FIFA
The Independent

Germany to take the knee in show of solidarity with England

Ilkay Gundogan confirmed Germany would take the knee in a show of solidarity with England after the anti-racism gesture was jeered by stands filled with children in Hungary.The depressing reaction greeted the stance in Saturday’s Nations League opener at the Puskas Arena, which was half full despite the hosts serving a Uefa punishment for discriminatory behaviour at Euro 2020.There were around 35,000 in attendance for a match that was supposedly being played behind closed doors as Hungary made the most out of regulations that allowed children to attend in such circumstances.Manager Gareth Southgate blamed “inherited thinking” for those jeering when...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Ian Rush
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jonny Williams
Person
Ryan Giggs
Person
Gareth Bale
The Independent

Blatter, Platini finally going to court in FIFA fraud trial

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini’s 11-day trial on charges of defrauding FIFA starts Wednesday — finally bringing the epic downfall of soccer’s former world leaders into criminal court.The fallout from the case ousted Blatter ahead of schedule as president of FIFA and ended Platini’s campaign to succeed his former mentor. It also removed Platini as president of UEFA, the governing body of European soccer.In 2015, federal prosecutors in Switzerland revealed their investigation into a $2 million payment from FIFA to Platini from four years earlier. The pair will go on trial in Bellinzona.The subsidiary charges include forgery of the...
UEFA
The Independent

Wales’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games

Wales face a showdown with neighbours England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s side beat Ukraine in the play-off final in Cardiff to book Wales’s place at the World Cup for the first time since 1958. And they were drawn against England, Iran and USA in Group B.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on...
WORLD
The Independent

Germany vs England: Talking points ahead of Nations League clash

England will look to bounce back from their surprise Nations League defeat to Hungary when they travel to face Germany on Tuesday night.The Three Lions beat their old foes en route to the Euro 2020 final last summer and will be hoping to repeat the feat to kick start their Nations League campaign.Here we take a look at the main talking points ahead of the meeting at the Allianz Arena.Pleas for calm before storms in MunichEngland boss Gareth Southgate has called on away supporters to behave in Munich and not leave him and his players “embarrassed” by causing trouble....
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#British#Welsh#Real Madrid
FOX Sports

Wales beats Ukraine to end 64-year wait for World Cup return

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Gareth Bale led Wales to the World Cup for the first time in 64 years by beating Ukraine 1-0 to take the final European spot in Qatar on Sunday, ending war-torn Ukraine's bid for qualification. The only goal of an emotionally charged, tight game in...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Rafael Nadal outstrips rivals in Paris but injury makes for uncertain future

In the buildup to Rafael Nadal’s French Open quarter-final clash with Novak Djokovic last Tuesday, some doubt surrounded Nadal ahead of his greatest challenge. He was not in particularly good form, barely surviving Félix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round. He was playing catch up after his recent rib stress fracture and competing after his chronic foot ailment flared up. The match was scheduled at night where his heavy topspin could be neutered in cold, slow conditions.
TENNIS
ESPN

Gareth Bale puts retirement talk on hold after Wales clinch World Cup spot

Gareth Bale confirmed he would postpone thoughts of retirement after saying that helping Wales to World Cup qualification is "what dreams are made of." Bale, without a club following his departure as a free agent from Real Madrid last week, saw his first-half free kick against Ukraine deflect off the head of Andriy Yarmolenko to seal a 1-0 playoff victory in Cardiff to end Wales's 64-year wait to qualify for the World Cup.
SOCCER
The Independent

James Milner believes he still has a lot to offer Liverpool after signing new deal

James Milner’s belief he can still contribute to Liverpool’s success convinced him to sign a new 12-month contract.The 36-year-old’s existing deal was due to expire at the end of the month and the fact he is understood to have agreed to reduced personal terms shows how important remaining at Anfield was to him.A significant factor was manager Jurgen Klopp’s desire to retain the services of a player who has such a huge influence on the dressing room.“I have never taken playing for this club for granted and I never will,” Milner, who is set to play in a 20th consecutive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The Independent

Rafael Nadal tipped to win Wimbledon after French Open triumph

Tim Henman believes Rafael Nadal can win Wimbledon and move three-quarters of the way towards the calendar grand slam if he can fix his injury problems.Nadal claimed a 14th French Open title when he beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 at Roland Garros on Sunday.The victory moved him on to 22 grand slam titles, two ahead of rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the men’s all-time list.Yet afterwards the 36-year-old Spaniard revealed the extent of the treatment his chronic foot injury required just to be able to compete in Paris.He also confirmed that he would be embarking on a...
TENNIS
ESPN

Wales end Ukraine's dream run to join United States, England in World Cup Group B

An Andriy Yarmolenko own goal broke Ukraine's hearts and sent Wales to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as Ukraine lost 1-0 in a playoff on Sunday. Ukraine had several chances to level the scoring or even put themselves ahead at Cardiff City Stadium, but it was a deflected Gareth Bale free kick that resulted in them falling out of the competition and sending Wales into their first World Cup in 64 years.
SOCCER
The Independent

Croatia vs France live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight

France look to bounce back from their defeat to Denmark when they travel to Croatia for their UEFA Nations League Group A1 match.The hosts are also eager to produce a positive performance after going down 3-0 at home to Austria. “We are used to facing Croatia, they have a lot of quality players but, like us, they are carrying knocks and their players lack freshness,” said Didier Deschamps, who returns after compassionate leave. “Croatia are in the same situation as us [having lost their first game] and are at home. Both teams will have the same objective: to get off...
SOCCER
ESPN

Ukraine suffer heartbreak as own-goal sees Wales qualify for 2022 World Cup

CARDIFF, Wales -- Oleksandr Petrakov wanted to apologise. The Ukraine coach had just seen his team dominate a World Cup Play-Off final against Wales in Cardiff, but a combination of Gareth Bale's match-winning qualities and a stunning performance by goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey earned a 1-0 victory, and World Cup qualification, for the home side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

682K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy