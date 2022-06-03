ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnesville, OH

Barnesville library to have summer reading program

By Addy Funeral Home
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARNESVILLE , Ohio -The Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library will be...

Your Radio Place

Hospice of Guernsey Is Gearing Up For Touch A Truck

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Nearly 50 trucks and service vehicles will be gathered at Deerassic Park in Cambridge on Saturday, June 11 for Hospice of Guernsey’s 8th annual Touch a Truck event. Touch A Truck is a free family event where kids of all ages can have a hands-on...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Pettit Appointed to Zanesville City Council

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Members of the Muskingum County Republican Central Committee have appointed Cody Pettit to at all large city council seat previously held by Ann Gildow. She passed away in May. Zanesville City Council President Dan Vincent expects Pettit to be sworn in before the city council meeting...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Airport Corner #26: Aerial Tour Update

By: Carl La Rue, local pilot & businessman. News, facts and personal opinion, speaking for himself and not as a representative of the airport or this website. Most progress that we humans engage in can be seen from the air, unless an attempt is made to disguise it, like weapons caches and military movements. What can’t be seen directly can be inferred by a myriad of clues.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Rehabilitation work on historic Fort Henry Building in Wheeling continues

WHEELING, W.Va. — Rehabilitation work on the historic Fort Henry Building in downtown Wheeling is coming along with hopes of it being fully occupied by the end of the year. Officials with McKinley Architecture and Engineering, who owns the building formerly home of the Fort Henry Club , have been rehabbing the first, third and fourth floors. A first round of renovations in the building was finished in 2015 with the second floor. The building has been in the ownership of the firm for the past 10 years.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

New projects are in the works in Follansbee

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Things are on the rise for the city of Follansbee. It has been a little over a month since the coke plant closed down and the city took a hit. But now there are a few projects in the works to get the economic growth ramped up.
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WTRF- 7News

National Pike Wagon Train rolls through Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)– Over in Belmont County, the National Pike Wagon Train went on a three-day excursion. The line of horses and wagons road on the historic road and made a few stops on the way.   They started Friday night and camped in Morristown at Lynn-Hunkler Memorial Park. Then on Saturday, they drove to […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Locals get a Taste of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Taste of Parkersburg was back Saturday night after a two year hiatus due to Covid. People swarmed downtown, sipping on beers and good food. Live music filled the air and people happily soaked in the atmosphere, chatting with friends and family. It’s a tradition for...
PARKERSBURG, WV
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Steubenville, OH

Steubenville, Ohio, is the "City of Murals." It's also the seat of and largest city in Jefferson County. According to legend, it's where they officially founded the state of Ohio. The builders of Fort Steuben, a 1786 fort inside the city's present boundaries, named it after the Prussian military officer...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

I-70 Intermittent Closures at State Street in Zanesville

JACKSONTOWN, Ohio — Crews are starting their work to demolish the State Street bridge over I-70 in Zanesville. The Ohio Department of Transportation announces motorists can expect overnight, intermittent closures of I-70, while the demolition is being done. ODOT expects the closures will last no longer than 15 minutes...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Power outage in Ohio, Marshall Counties until 1 a.m. Monday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Appalachian Power is undergoing a scheduled power outage for maintenance Sunday night. According to the company’s outage map, more than 4,000 customers in Ohio and Marshall Counties are without power, stretching from Wheeling down to Moundsville. The power is scheduled to return at around 1 a.m. Monday morning. 7News and WTRF.com […]
WHEELING, WV
Your Radio Place

Contract Awarded for Muskingum County Courthouse Alarm System

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Work will begin soon for installation of a new fire alarm system for the Muskingum County Courthouse. The County Commissioners Thursday awarded the contract to James Electric in Zanesville for $140,000. The project’s estimated cost was $150,000. The commissioners advertised for the new system earlier this...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Shadyside woman holds memorial yard sale in honor of her mom

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Now that the warm weather is hopefully here to stay, yard sale signs have started to pop up on the corner of streets everywhere.   Community members filled the sidewalks in Shadyside Saturday morning to find a good deal.   There were around 50 yard sales set up throughout the […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
WHIZ

Old National Road Hosts Interstate Yard Sale

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – This weekend is the start of the 19th Anniversary of the Old National Road Yard Sale. From Illinois to Maryland, throughout Interstate 40, yard sales can be found along the Highway – providing communities an opportunity to find a treasure on the historic route.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Fairies are real in Elm Grove

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Saturday night at the Kruger Street Museum, fairies overtook the toys and trains and sprinkled pixie dust in front lawn. The second annual Spring Fairy Garden created a fantasy world for the evening, with wings and tutus worn by children and adults alike. Organizers set up games, stories, and even photo […]
WHEELING, WV
Your Radio Place

State Route 666 to Close for Slide Repair

JACKSONTOWN, Ohio — A portion of State Route 666 in Muskingum County will be closed June 6th through June 10th for a slide repair. The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the closure will be from Bateman Road to Culbertson Road. The official detour route is State Route 60 to...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Things to do Near You: Greg Yoho Memorial Car Show in Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Thousands of car enthusiasts from Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and beyond are in Moundsville to see the hundreds of automobiles on display. 7News reporter Tony Summers has more about the annual street spectacular and other events around the area this weekend with “Things to do Near You.”
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Point Park concert series begins

PARKERSBURG — Friday night kicked off the first of three concerts hosted at Point Park in downtown Parkersburg. The annual free-admission concert series are held on the first Friday of June, July, and August, and draw in hundreds of people by land and river to enjoy the fun. Food trucks were set up at the Point Park. This month’s tribute band was Sounds of Summer, a Beach Boys tribute band. The next bands will be High Noon, a Lynyrd Skynyrd/Southern Rock tribute on July 1 and REO Survivor, an REO Speedwagon/Survivor tribute on Aug. 5. (Photos by Madeline Scarborough)
PARKERSBURG, WV
wajr.com

Anonymous donor funds foundation program to boost Mon workers impacted by job loss, pandemic reductions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Over the last two years more than 2,000 members of the Monongalia County workforce been impacted by the pandemic, reorganizations or business closures. Now, through an anonymous donor, Your Community Foundation is offering scholarships to help those workers pay for trade, technical or certification programs, according to president Patty Showers-Ryan.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

