Barnesville library to have summer reading program

WHEELING, W.Va. — Rehabilitation work on the historic Fort Henry Building in downtown Wheeling is coming along with hopes of it being fully occupied by the end of the year. Officials with McKinley Architecture and Engineering, who owns the building formerly home of the Fort Henry Club , have been rehabbing the first, third and fourth floors. A first round of renovations in the building was finished in 2015 with the second floor. The building has been in the ownership of the firm for the past 10 years.

WHEELING, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO