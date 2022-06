The announcement of England’s squad for July’s Euros has been delayed until Sarina Wiegman returns to St George’s Park next week after a close family bereavement. It is understood Wiegman has put a full plan in place and will be in daily contact with the team and staff until her expected return next Monday. The manager’s assistant Arjan Veurink will the lead the preparations for the first of three pre-tournament friendlies.

