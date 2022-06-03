ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

I-Team: As Pandemic Eased, NYC Jail Officers Took More Than Double the Sick Days

By Chris Glorioso
NBC New York
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn expansive set of payroll records obtained by the I-Team shows New York City correction officers dramatically accelerated their use of unlimited sick leave in 2021 — even as COVID positivity rates leveled off and public health conditions improved. The data, supplied by the New York City Office...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

NYC Corrections Captain Dies After Plastic Surgery in Dominican Republic

A New York City Department of Correction captain died after receiving plastic surgery at a notorious clinic in the Dominican Republic, the New York Daily News reports. Tandra Bowser-Williams flew to Santo Domingo on May 13 for fat transfer surgery according to her husband, Curtis Williams. Dr. Hector Cabral, her surgeon, had previously pleaded guilty to practicing unauthorized medicine, and the New York Health Department identified eight patients of his in 2017 who suffered skin infections. Nonetheless, Williams explained, his wife trusted Cabral’s abilities. After her surgery, however, the 49-year-old suffered a significant stroke and died before Williams arrived. Williams, who described his wife as the “heartbeat” of the family, told the News that he believes Bowser-Williams got surgery because of expectations for how women’s bodies should look. “Her exact words to me were, ‘You’re gonna love Dr. Cabral’s work,’” he told the News. “I didn’t care one way or another.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
todayuknews.com

New York’s Weed Rush Is Here. They Came to Cash In.

One evening, about a month later, I met C. in Midtown at a residential four-floor walk-up built in 1910. There was a free-standing A.T.M. out front and a banner for a members-only cannabis club. The building itself is home to two cannabis businesses — the club on the ground floor, run by a legacy operator who has been selling cannabis illegally for 15 years, and a “grow house” upstairs. The grow house is where C. gets their cannabis. “My main goal is to have nothing but the New York product,” he said; he wants to support the local industry, from seed to smoke, with cultivators, pickers and rollers from the city, in part because he doesn’t think that users elsewhere around the country appreciate the history of black-market grows in New York. The Sour Diesel strain, for example, is thought to have originated in New York. When it reached Miami, when C. was a teenager, it was the only kind of cannabis he smoked. “I have huge respect for New York growers and huge respect for the game out here. And it’s really an honor to be a part of all this.” Though he wasn’t sure how many places like the Midtown grow house existed in the city, he guessed the number could be in the hundreds. “Just in Chinatown alone, that’s where most of the country gets the old-school Bubba,” he said. “The black market and the underground stretches beyond anybody’s imagination.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
talkofthesound.com

FBI Most Wanted Targets Indian Households in Westchester

NEW YORK, NY — Dagoberto Ramirez-Soto, a known member of the Latin Kings, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a string of burglaries targeting Asian business owners in Westchester County, New York, and Fort Lee, New Jersey. He is also wanted for allegedly making false statements to the FBI.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Council#Correctional Officers#Prison#Corrections Officers#New York City Comptroller#Covid#The I Team#Nbc Workforce Shrinks
CBS New York

CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Fireworks Spark Active Shooter Fears, Panic at 2 NYC Malls

Shoppers enjoying a Saturday afternoon at the mall were sent into a panic after loud pops sparked fears of an active shooter in the area. That was the situation at not one, but two malls in New York City when police say fireworks were set off inside shopping centers in two different boroughs.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Fireworks inside Brooklyn, Bronx malls spark panic, quick evacuations

Shoppers at two city malls Saturday ran for the exits as fireworks explosions prompted fears of possible gun attacks. In the Bronx, a 911 call at around 1:30 p.m. prompted authorities to evacuate the Mall at Bay Plaza in Co-op City, said police. In Brooklyn, police said, another 911 call around 1:47 p.m. prompted the evacuation of Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Mill Basin. “People were ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York City Man Killed In Orange County On Birthday ‘Doing What He Loved’

A New York City man lost his life on his birthday "doing what he loved" in the Hudson Valley. Imanol Jimenez, 23, of New York City died on Wednesday, June 1 following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Cornwall. The Town of Cornwall Police Department investigated the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on New York State Route 218, just north of the Highpoint Lookout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bronx Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Fatal Olinville Stabbing

A Bronx man has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the grisly stabbing to death of a Olinville man, who was killed in 2019. The Office of the Bronx District Attorney, Darcel Clark, announced that Terrance Caudle, 33, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday, May 18, after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of O’Brian Maxwell, found dead in the stairway of his building at 3677 White Plains Road in Olinville, on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Passenger critically hurt in Brooklyn-Queens Expressway crash, driver charged with DWI

An allegedly drunk driver with a suspended license slammed into a divider on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway Saturday, critically injuring one of his passengers in the high-speed wreck, cops said Sunday. Rogelio Mendoza Hernandez, 25, was headed east on the BQE when he lost control of his black 2011 Honda Accord near the Flushing Ave. exit in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn, about 4:45 a.m., ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Hell’s Kitchen clubgoers talk about spiked drinks, taxi death

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — West 46th Street was bustling on Thursday night this week, even as members of New York City’s gay community were talking about the death of a young clubgoer who got into a taxi there — and didn’t exit alive. “Everyone is aware of it, yes,” said Terrence Schroeder, who lives […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy