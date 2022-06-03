ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

State budget gives Petersburg casino a shot, slows down Richmond project

By Jackie DeFusco
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State lawmakers are slowing down another possible casino in Virginia and giving a new city a chance to gamble.

The bipartisan budget deal that passed out of the General Assembly on Wednesday does more than spend money. It throws a wrench in Richmond’s timeline for a second casino vote and gives Petersburg an opportunity to win the approval of lawmakers next year.

Stakeholders in Richmond are now hinting at a possible lawsuit while leaders in Petersburg are taking a victory lap.

“This is some of the greatest news we have had here in years,” Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham said during a press conference on Thursday morning. “This is about transforming the city of Petersburg.”

Tax cuts to marijuana: What’s in Virginia’s budget deal?

Richmond voters rejected a casino proposal during last year’s election. Now, the state budget seeks to prevent the city from holding a second referendum until Nov. 1, 2023, one year later than leaders had previously planned. The budget also says the Virginia Lottery can’t grant Richmond’s development an initial casino license until after Nov. 1, 2023.

The wait will allow the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission to study a competing site in Petersburg, as was done with other host cities. This would pave the way for possible approval in the General Assembly during the 2023 legislative session. Senator Joe Morrissey plans to introduce a bill to make sure Petersburg is awarded the project over Richmond.

“I would say respectfully to the leaders in Richmond that it is time for you to move on,” Morrissey said at the press conference.

The compromise is now being reviewed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who will have an opportunity to make changes. Morrissey said he’s confident that Youngkin will support Petersburg but a spokesperson for the Governor declined to comment on specifics.

Judge orders second Richmond casino referendum placed on ballot

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Delegate Barry Knight said the budget language was added to give Richmond a “cooling off period” and to “level the playing field” for Petersburg. Knight said the General Assembly is unlikely to let two more casinos move forward.

“I double that very seriously. The original casino bill said five casinos. We like to spread the casinos out,” Knight said in an interview on Monday.

The fight comes as four other casino projects are ahead of the game. In 2020, the General Assembly passed a law allowing five “economically distressed” localities in Virginia to hold ballot referendums for casinos. Voters in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Danville and Bristol overwhelmingly approved projects later that year while Richmonders rejected a proposal in 2021.

Virginia’s first temporary casino is due to open next month in Bristol. Developers in Norfolk are discussing a similar option. Meanwhile, construction is well underway in Portsmouth with plans to open in early 2023.

Morrissey said he’s not concerned with Petersburg’s competition.

“It will be a destination spot on the east coast,” Morrissey said.

Urban ONE, Richmond’s project partner for ONE Resort + Casino, is now hinting a lawsuit could be on the horizon to make sure a second vote can happen later this year as planned. In a statement on Thursday responding to the General Assembly’s actions, Urban ONE said the budget language is unconstitutional and is in conflict with a recent court order that greenlighted a second referendum in November of 2022.

Hard Rock Bristol gets licensed as first Virginia casino

“The proposed budget language would unlawfully deny Richmonders the opportunity to vote on this critical economic development project and would undermine the authority of both the judicial and executive branches,” Urban ONE’s statement said. “We will partner with the City of Richmond, including through litigation, to ensure that the people of Richmond have the final say on what happens in their community and that the rule of law is protected.”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also responded in a statement, saying the city is weighing its legal options.

“We’re disappointed the Virginia General Assembly has amended the state budget in a way that will deliberately harm the City of Richmond by denying economic opportunities for its residents,” Stoney said.

Asked about the possibility of a lawsuit, Morrissey took aim at Stoney.

“It wouldn’t be the first time that he has wasted City of Richmond funds to fight a losing battle. We are going to win if it goes to court,” Morrissey said.

Unlike Richmond, Petersburg has yet to choose a developer. Morrissey insisted that the legislative process has not delayed the search and that interested partners are “busting down the door.”

Morrissey says CEO asked for assurance that Urban One would be ‘preferred vendor’ for Petersburg casino

Mayor Parham said Urban ONE is not among them but, pending General Assembly approval, he intends to have an operator selected before a possible 2023 referendum in Petersburg.

Both Morrissey and Parham have been critical of the Urban ONE, as well as Richmond’s approach to selecting them as a partner. Morrissey has accused city leaders of rigging the process from the start. He suggested Urban ONE tried to do the same in Petersburg.

“The other half a dozen casino operators that have been here are all about having a fair process, being able to compete here in Petersburg and they have really been sensitive to the needs in our city…we didn’t get that type of support from Urban ONE,” Parham said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

wsvaonline.com

High speed rail money heading to Virginia

North Carolina and Virginia are getting $58 million from the federal government to help build out anticipated high-speed passenger rail service between the states’ capitals. The Federal Railroad Administration announced the grant on Thursday. The money will be used to begin engineering work on a rail corridor connecting Raleigh and Petersburg.
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Virginia county moves, rededicates Confederate monuments

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A southwest Virginia county recently rededicated two Confederate monuments after relocating them from a downtown courthouse lawn to make way for construction. A ceremony was held Friday at a new park in Abingdon that was paid for by community donations, the Bristol Herald-Courier reported. One marker honors local Civil War generals. The other is a statue of a soldier holding a rifle. TV station WCYB reports the dedication included an honor guard and a gun salute. Many communities across Virginia have been removing Confederate monuments since the General Assembly gave them the ability to do so in 2020.
ABINGDON, VA
royalexaminer.com

The Wildlife Center of Virginia works with Charlottesville orthopedic surgeon to save bear cub

On Sunday, May 29, an injured male Black Bear cub – one of five currently being treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia — was admitted to the Waynesboro-based wildlife hospital from Nelson County after it had been spotted on the road for two days. The Center’s veterinary team examined the small cub, weighing in at about six pounds, and found that he had a humeral fracture of his right front leg. Given the nature of the fracture and the bear’s young age and rapidly growing bones, the Center staff sought the expertise of a specialist in fracture repair technique and equipment.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

Second Richmond casino referendum is off ballots

Urban One, city officials vow to fight state amendment. The Virginia General Assembly’s two-year budget, which was passed by both houses Thursday and sent to the governor, includes a provision that would delay a second casino vote in Richmond, where voters defeated a referendum last year. The language would not allow the referendum to appear on Richmond’s ballots until November 2023 — leaving the door open for a possible casino in Petersburg instead.
RICHMOND, VA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Richmond VA

The compact capital of Virginia is known for its well-preserved history, intricate canals, its role in the Civil War, and for being among America’s oldest major cities. It’s also quite a hipster haunt, with an arty vibe and a high density of electric thrift shops, an upbeat live music scene, trendy neighborhoods, vegan eateries and microbreweries. You’ll also find plenty of interesting places to stay. From gorgeous boutiques to sleek and modern high rises, here are the best cool and unusual hotels in Richmond, Virginia (in no particular order, they’re all awesome)...
RICHMOND, VA
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin encourages Virginians to prepare now for the 2022 hurricane season

Governor Glenn Youngkin is urging Virginians to prepare now for this year’s hurricane season, which began June 1 and lasts through November 30. Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are predicting another above-average hurricane season this year with a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 6 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA provided these ranges with a 70% confidence.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cut the gas tax in West Virginia, say bipartisan lawmakers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With gas prices continuing to spike, many are looking toward their political leaders to do something to ease the problem. Experts such as Triple-A say the prices are likely to get worse as we head into summer. For months there have been calls in West Virginia to suspend its 35.7-cent gas […]
TRAFFIC
