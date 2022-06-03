ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FACTBOX-What could the WTO ministerial conference achieve?

 5 days ago

GENEVA, June 3 (Reuters) - Ministers from across the globe are convening for a conference at the World Trade Organization in Geneva for the first time in more than four years from June 12-15. It comes at a critical juncture for the body and for global trade. The meeting,...

Agriculture Online

Industry steps up lobbying ahead of bumper EU climate votes

BRUSSELS, June 6 (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers have been inundated by lobbyists ahead of votes this week on more ambitious EU climate change policies, with some industries urging them to scale back the proposals. The European Parliament is set to confirm its position on a raft of proposals to...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures rally as prospects for Ukraine exports dim

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures surged 6.3% on Monday, supported by concerns about lengthy disruptions to shipments out of Ukraine as fighting intensified in that key grain export country. The strength in wheat spilled over into the corn market, which was on track to snap a streak...
Agriculture Online

WTO chief says deals within reach ahead of Geneva meeting

GENEVA, June 8 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization told Reuters on Wednesday that agreements on cutting fish subsidies and vaccine sharing were "within shouting distance" ahead of a major trade meeting next week, saying she hoped outstanding disagreements can be resolved. "If we get one or...
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 27 (Reuters) - China's capital is offering elderly residents state-backed insurance for "medical accidents" linked to COVID-19 shots to ease vaccination hesitancy among those most vulnerable, as Beijing ramps up inoculations during its worst outbreak. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a...
Agriculture Online

Wheat, corn ease back as U.S. crops, Ukraine exports assessed

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures edged lower on Tuesday to give back some of their day-earlier gains as investors weighed improving U.S. crop conditions and diplomatic discussions over a wartime sea corridor for Ukrainian grain. Soybeans were almost unchanged. Grain prices were also curbed by...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises over 4% on global supply woes; corn, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 4% on Monday, rising for a second session in three as worries over supplies from the Black Sea region and strong demand underpinned prices. Corn gained 1.7% while soybeans were up nearly 1%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract...
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, June 6, 2022

With news of wetter weather ahead and the bombing of a major grain export elevator in Ukraine, grain markets are sharply higher this morning. In the U.S., Globex grain markets has corn futures 14 cents higher; soybean futures are up 19 cents, and wheat futures are trading 42 to 50 cents higher.
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices rise with active exports

June 6 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week amid active supplies from the country's Black Sea ports, analysts said on Monday. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in June rose $15 to $425 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Russia exported 620,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 360,000 tonnes a week earlier, another consultancy, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. The consultancy said on Friday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the new July-June marketing season by 1.3 million tonnes to a record high of 42.3 million tonnes. Spring grains were planted on 26.8 million hectares as of June 2 vs 28.4 million hectares a year ago as the planting campaign is still delayed in the European part of Russia, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,075 rbls/t -50 rbls wheat, European part ($247.74) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 33,700 rbls/t -1,050 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 97,500 rbls/t -3,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 44,400 rbls/t -1,300 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,860/t -$60 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,750/t -$100 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $933.7/t -$33.3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 60.8500 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Agriculture Online

Bipartisan Senate bills seek to diminish corporate squeeze on meat pricing

Bipartisan legislation in the U.S. Senate to better regulate the meatpacking industry is designed to keep large agricultural corporations from gouging both farmers and consumers, sponsors say. “We’ve got consumers going to the meat counters saying they’re paying through the nose for meat prices. And then you’ve got the national...
Agriculture Online

Tunisia to gradually decrease food and energy subsidies -trade minister

TUNIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Tunisia will start disbursing cash subsidies for low-income individuals while gradually decreasing food and energy subsidies, trade minister Fadila Rabhi said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tarek Amara Writing by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Catherine Evans) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp...
Agriculture Online

EU nudges up soft wheat crop forecast, cuts barley and maize

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - The European Commission raised slightly its monthly forecast of usable production of common wheat, or soft wheat, in the European Union in 2022/23, to 130.4 million tonnes from 130.1 million previously, data posted on its website showed. The latest projection was also slightly above production...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil 2022/23 crop 'saved,' thanks to Russian fertilizer -minister

CAMPINAS, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Minister Marcos Montes on Tuesday said the 2022/23 grain crop is "saved" as Russia is still sending fertilizers to the South American nation. Faced with supply uncertainties related to Russia's war in Ukraine, Brazil negotiated with Russia to secure fertilizer shipments, Montes said.
Agriculture Online

Blinken says reports Russia is 'pilfering' Ukrainian grain for profit are credible

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday there are credible reports that Russia is "pilfering" Ukraine's grain exports to sell for its own profit. Speaking during a virtual roundtable with philanthropies, non-governmental organizations and private sector entities, Blinken said the alleged theft was...
