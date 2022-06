During Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, longtime royal fans got to see practically every member of the House of Windsor out in full force to celebrate the long-reigning monarch’s historic 70 years on the throne. Not only did we get the chance to see young royals like 4-year-old Prince Louis steal the show at Trooping the Colour, we also saw a lot more of Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7. The two Cambridge kids joined parents Kate Middleton and Prince William for a major event, proving the siblings are already paving the way for the monarchy’s future.

