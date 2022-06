Another lengthy VladTV interview is upon us and this time, Yung Joc has been dropping off gems. One tale about T-Pain's "Buy U A Drank" caught fans by surprise after the Rap veteran claimed that the classic 2007 track came about after an awkward encounter. According to VladTV, the Love & Hip Hop star said that Lil Flip swerved T-Pain and this inspired the song. The details painted the autotune icon as a fan for who Flip didn't have time.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO