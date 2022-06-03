Beardstown, North Greene school districts offering free meals for kids
Beardstown CUSD 15 and North Greene Unit District 3 will distribute free breakfasts and lunches for kids every weekday from June 2 through July...www.myjournalcourier.com
Beardstown CUSD 15 and North Greene Unit District 3 will distribute free breakfasts and lunches for kids every weekday from June 2 through July...www.myjournalcourier.com
My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.https://www.myjournalcourier.com/
Comments / 0