Beardstown, North Greene school districts offering free meals for kids

June 3, 2022- Ameisha Jarett talked about her upcoming internship with the Decatur Police Department she will be doing, through the Jerry J. Dawson Civic Leadership Institute. Jarett is a security officer with MacArthur High School. With the gun violence and the youth acting out, she sees it as a necessity to reach the youth community at an early age. And she believes she can do that through law enforcement.

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO