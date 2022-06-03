Look: Sinton beats Calallen in front of huge crowd to advance to Texas UIL 4A Baseball State Tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Sinton Pirates are state bound once again.

Wyatt Wiatrek pitched six-plus innings to lead Sinton to a 3-1 win over rival Calallen in the Class 4A, Region IV baseball championship on Thursday night at Whataburger Field in front of 7,892 fans.

Sinton is headed to the Class 4A state tournament for the third time in five seasons.

Calallen loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Braeden Brown and Blake Mitchell came on in relief to close the game. MItchell, who is committed to LSU, picked up the save by recording the final two outs.

Brown went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, Rene Galvan added an RBI triple and Canon Chester had an RBI single for Sinton.

PHOTO GALLERY: SINTON 3, CALALLEN 1