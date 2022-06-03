ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Former Higley High School coach arrested, accused of murder

By Kenneth Wong, FOX 10 Staff
fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - A former sports coach for Higley High School has been booked into jail for alleged murder. According to authorities, Davonte' Neal was arrested in Pocatello, Idaho. Investigators believe he is responsible for a drive-by shooting in the Phoenix area that happened back in November 2017. On May...

www.fox10phoenix.com

vnexplorer.net

‘I’m not jumping in after you.’ Man drowns as police watch at Arizona town lake

A 34-year-old man who jumped in Tempe Town Lake to evade police drowned as three officers watched but failed to help, an Arizona police transcript shows. “I’m not jumping in after you,” an officer tells the man in a partial police transcript provided to Arizona’s Family and other news outlets, advising him to swim to a nearby pylon.
TEMPE, AZ
timesnewsexpress.com

Bodycam shows Arizona officers stand by while man drowns, begs for help

A man drowned to death in an Arizona lake as police officers stood by and allegedly ignored his pleas for help, according to a bodycam transcript of the interaction. Police officers were responding to a reported disturbance between a couple near the Elmore Pedestrian Bridge in Tempe on May 28 when one of the people jumped into the lake, the local station News 12 reported.
TEMPE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Former Arizona Football Player Arrested For Murder

A former Arizona football player has been charged for a 2017 murder. DaVonte’ Neal was a four-star athlete when he played at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. He went on to play at Notre Dame and then transferred the University of Arizona. In his most recent role, Neal was the Idaho State assistant football coach.
fox10phoenix.com

Northern Arizona man threatened to shoot ex-wife and police: YCSO

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife and law enforcement with a gun. The situation reportedly began when Kyle Bomgardner, 27, and his ex-wife had an argument over the best school for their child. During the fight, Bomgardner put a pistol...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Police investigate death of 19-year-old in Gilbert apartment

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a homicide that left a 19-year-old woman in Gilbert dead Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to a call from a female caller around 2 a.m. who said she’d been shot by an unknown person inside her apartment located by San Tan Village Parkway and Ray Road, the Gilbert Police Department said in a tweet.
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2nd flamethrower-wielding suspect ID'd in San Bernardino street takeover

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - San Bernardino police have identified a second suspect wanted in connection with using a flamethrower during a street takeover back in April. Police said a felony arson arrest warrant has been issued for 41-year-old Eric Hanshaw, a resident of Maricopa County, Arizona. Police shared a video...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Police officer killed during shooting in eastern Arizona

An RN crushed up oral medication and administered it straight to the patient's bloodstream, which killed the patient. New sustainable food program teaching Arizonans how to start their own garden. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In partnership with the City of Phoenix, Thrive Consultancy is offering its 10-week Sustainable Cooperative...
PHOENIX, AZ
Mighty 990

BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Phoenix Shopping Center

DEVELOPING STORY: At least nine people were shot and one person was killed when gunfire broke out at a shopping center in Phoenix. Police say there was a gathering of about 100 people at the strip mall when a fight broke out. When the bullets started flying, a 14-year-old girl was killed.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Edited bodycam footage shows moments leading up to drowning at Tempe Town Lake

An RN crushed up oral medication and administered it straight to the patient's bloodstream, which killed the patient. New sustainable food program teaching Arizonans how to start their own garden. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In partnership with the City of Phoenix, Thrive Consultancy is offering its 10-week Sustainable Cooperative...
TEMPE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sierra Vista man killed, Tucson man injured in motorcycle crash

HEREFORD, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man was killed and another was seriously injured when their motorcycles collided in Hereford late Friday, June 3. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:32 p.m. The CCSO said Chad Archer, of Sierra Vista, and Robert Hunt. of...
HEREFORD, AZ
uktimenews.com

Teenage boy dead after being shot near road in Phoenix

A teenager died after being found with gunshot wounds near a road in the area of ​​13th and Vogel avenues on Friday evening. Officers responded to the scene just before midnight where they found the teenager who had “apparently been shot” near the roadway. The boy...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 killed, 2 hurt in Mesa nightclub shooting; 3 detained after pursuit

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say three people have been detained after a shooting that left two men dead and 2 others hurt outside of a nightclub early Sunday morning. It started around 2:20 a.m. as officers responded to a shooting at the Lounge Soho near Southern Avenue and Longmore. As police showed up, they saw someone speeding off from the nightclub. Officers pursued the car, which ended six miles away at Southern Avenue and Hardy Drive. Authorities detained three people. Police say two men were found lying in the nightclub’s parking lot. Sgt. Chuck Trapani says the men died at the scene, and detectives are working on identifying them. Police also said two other people, including a security guard, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.
MESA, AZ

