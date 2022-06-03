ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, FL

Pelican Rescue Patrols Skyway Fishing Pier

By Abby Baker
thegabber.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFishing culture in Bradenton and St. Petersburg isn’t going away anytime soon, and seabirds will continue to become tangled in fishing lines. “If no one helps or intervenes it’s essentially a death sentence for the bird,” said Jeanette Edwards, Friends of the Pelicans founder. Edwards, a Bradenton fisherwoman, has found as...

thegabber.com

Comments / 2

Related
thegabber.com

Gulfport’s Jax In & Out Expands This Summer

Gulfport’s Jax In And Out, Neighborhood Café is expanding into the space next door as early as this summer. Owner Jax Taylor says the expanded space [4928 Gulfport Blvd. S] will offer more seating, ADA-compliant bathrooms, and lower countertops for wheelchair accessibility. Previously, the space housed R.A.C Computers.
GULFPORT, FL
Off Our Couch

The Attack OF The No-See-Ums On Sanibel Island, Florida: How To Avoid The Pain!

It was the 4th of July weekend, a weekend normally spent traveling, celebrating, or both. Yet for us, the weekend meant more this year. It was time for a short getaway and a break from the uncertainty and stress of the times. My wife and I had been wanting to visit the shell-covered sands on the beaches of Sanibel Island for quite some time. I even thought about the splendor of finding a coveted, full-size conch shell. I was certain this would be a memorable trip for us and it was, but only because it was the most painful and irritating vacation we’ve ever had! When people experience pain, most sane people zealously attempt to avoid repeating the experience, so when you encounter ongoing pain while visiting somewhere, should you ever revisit that place again? That’s the question I’m pondering as I lay on the sofa lathering over $50 dollars of anti-itch creams and aloe on my hundreds of welts and bumps courtesy of Florida’s little-known pests called no-see-ums.
FLORIDA STATE
kolomkobir.com

Find dining deals on Savor Sarasota, the best waterfront restaurants

Everyone loves to eat on the water. And everyone loves to eat good food. So let’s take a look at five of the best waterfront destinations participating in Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week. Now in its 17th year, Savor Sarasota finds local restaurants that serve two-course lunches for $20 per...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Pets & Animals
Bradenton, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Bradenton, FL
Pets & Animals
Saint Petersburg, FL
Lifestyle
Gulfport, FL
Lifestyle
City
Gulfport, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Thousands Flock To KRATE Opening! (Photo gallery, too!)

That’s how Wesley Chapel’s Jon Kramer described the KRATE at the Grove’s Grand Opening on June 4, while sitting in the shade holding a beer as his wife Faith sipped on a sangria. Their dogs, Marley, a 5-year-old Golden Doodle, and Maverick, a 6-year-old Labradoodle, also enjoyed the shade.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Pelican#Volunteers#Skyway#Friends Of The Pelicans
fox13news.com

Two family businesses destroyed in Tampa riots after George Floyd' death reopen

TAMPA, Fla. - The riots in Tampa that followed George Floyd’s death caused millions in property damage, and took an especially heavy toll on small, family-run businesses. Nearly two years ago an arsonist started a fire that burned down several stores during the night of unrest, two family-run restaurants are finally getting back to business.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Pets
thegabber.com

Gulfport Memorial Tree Nears Six Months

The orange geiger tree in Clymer Park is a memorial for all, says Gulfport Councilmember April Thanos. It may just appear another of the food forest’s leafy growths, but it was originally a memorial requested by Gulfport Food Forest Founder Crea Egan for Gulfport poet Stone Handy at a Gulfport Council meeting in January 2022.
GULFPORT, FL
momcollective.com

How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks

How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks. I’m sure you’ve seen the headline by now. You can use your public library card to get into a Florida State Park. But you should know, the headline alone is a bit misleading. You cannot just show up at a park with a library card and expect to get in. Let me explain how you can use your library card to get into Florida State Parks this summer!
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

The Gabs: How Are You Celebrating Pride Month?

Break out your rainbow gear – Pride month is officially here. This week we asked people in Gulfport how they plan to celebrate this June. Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!
GULFPORT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy