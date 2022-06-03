ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDVM 25

Former WV cop and firefighter admits to forcibly raping 16-year-old

By Amanda Barber
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2peDqT_0fz6I6zR00

DANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a former West Virginia official pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a 16-year-old who he forcibly raped.

Video shows broad-daylight shootout at North Carolina gas station

During court, Christopher Osborne, 26, admitted he was an officer with the Marmet Police Department and a firefighter with the Charleston Fire Department when he used his authority to brutally rape the victim on Jan. 19, 2021. Osborne also admitted the victim said she did not want to have sex, but he held head her down inside a bunk room of the Danville Volunteer Fire Department, raping her and causing pain and bodily injury.

“The defendant abused his official authority and position of power to perpetrate a violent sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl,” said Assistant Attorney General Clarke. “Officials who carry out sexual assaults on vulnerable people will be held accountable. The Civil Rights Division will continue to use our criminal civil rights laws to stand up for the survivors of these heinous crimes.”

With the guilty plea, Osborne faces a 14-year prison sentence with a maximum of five years supervised release. He must also register as a federal sex offender. His sentencing is scheduled for July 13.

This case was investigated by the Pittsburgh Division of the FBI, West Virginia State Police and State Fire Marshals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman threatened to “shoot up” Day Report Center

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)–A Fayetteville woman was arrested and faces felony charges for allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the Fayette County Day Report Center. According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, June 3, 2022, the Fayette County Day Report Center contacted deputies about a participant making threats to their […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
CBS News

West Virginia deputy sheriff fatally shot, 1 suspect killed

BIRCH RIVER, W.Va. — A West Virginia sheriff's deputy was killed, another was injured and a surviving suspect has been charged with murder after a shootout at a residence. The Nicholas County deputy sheriff, Tom Baker, was killed Friday night while responding to a domestic disturbance in the Birch River area around 5 p.m., Sheriff William Nunley said Saturday. Baker was struck in the back by a bullet.
BIRCH RIVER, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Washington Dc#Fbi#Violent Crime#Wv#Wowk#The Civil Rights Division#Nexstar Media Inc
Lootpress

Chief dispatched by mayor to reacquire stolen city property

RONCEVERTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Greenbrier County man faces charges stemming from the misappropriation of ammunition belonging to the City of Ronceverte. According to Ronceverte Chief of Police Jerry Hopkins, City of Ronceverte Mayor Deena Pack reached out at 11:00am on the morning of Tuesday, May 31, 2022 regarding the presence of three large, green boxes of ammo belonging to the city on the street in front of the residence of Melvin Honaker.
RONCEVERTE, WV
WDTV

Senator Manchin makes statement on death of Nicholas County officer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Manchin has sent out a press release on the death of a Nicholas County Officer. “Gayle and I are absolutely heartbroken to hear of the death of Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker. I know our entire state feels this loss, and we are praying for the Nicholas County community and for the recovery of the second Deputy in critical condition. Our first responders, those who are selflessly willing to put themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve our communities, are the backbone of our state and we will not forget their legacy and service to the Mountain State. We extend our deepest condolences to Deputy Baker’s family, friends and colleagues and to the entire Nicholas County community.”
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston police obtain warrant for Saturday shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police have obtained a warrant for a Beckley man following a fatal shooting. Meeko Harris, 23, is wanted for the death of 27-year-old James Daugherty. Police officers responded early Saturday morning to a parking lot located at Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard for a reported shooting. They found Daugherty with multiple gunshot wounds; he died from his injuries at a local hospital.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police said Friday that a shooting incident in Nicholas County turned deadly, claiming a law enforcement officer’s life. Just before 11 p.m., troopers confirmed that a law enforcement officer died who was being taken to CAMC General in Charleston. The suspect also was shot and killed, troopers say.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Woman charged after neighbor refused to take her to buy cigarettes

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces charges after her neighbor wouldn’t take her to get cigarettes. Fayette County deputies say that on June 1, 2021, they responded to a call at a home in Powellton. When deputies arrived, the victim said that Crystal Shultz came to his property, beat on his door, then ripped his camera down. Deputies reviewed the camera footage and saw Shultz ripped off the camera and then walked off and went home. The victim said that Shultz was upset with him after refusing to take her down the road to get cigarettes.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Nicholas County deputy who was shot and killed is identified

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A deputy in Nicholas County who was shot and killed in the line of duty has been identified. Officials say Deputy Thomas Baker of Summersville tragically lost his life while on duty. A domestic incident turned into a shooting between two suspects and two deputies Friday night of June 3 in Birch River at a camper.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced for hitting a CPD officer with a rock

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been sentenced for assaulting a Charleston police officer with a rock in 2020. According to Judge Tera Salango’s Office, Anthony Gamble was sentenced in court to one to five years on the felony charge of disarming and attempting to disarm a police officer, and 12 months for a […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man is in custody for shooting at a home while a woman and her children were inside on Saturday. At 10 a.m., Charleston Police responded to reports of a shooting at North Hills Drive. When officers arrived on the scene they found that multiple gunshots were fired inside the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Beckley woman sentenced for selling meth while carrying a gun

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley woman was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine while carrying a firearm. According to Assistant United States Attorney Alex Hamner on February 25, 2020, Candice Long, 26, sold an amount of methamphetamine to an informant with a gun in her waistband. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy