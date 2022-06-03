Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Dawson, Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Irion; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Sterling; Sutton; Taylor; Tom Green EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures of 105-109 degrees. * WHERE...Areas south of I-20 including the southern Big Country, Concho Valley, Heartland, Northern Edwards Plateau, and Northwest Hill Country. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will create an increased likelihood of heat related illnesses, including heat stroke and heat exhaustion, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO