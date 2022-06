When my boyfriend and I boarded our flight to Los Angeles — a trip that would mark the end of our lives in New York and bring him closer to his new, dream job — he had pink eye in one eye. By the time we landed, he had it in both eyes. We planned to drop our bags in our new apartment and have a celebratory dinner somewhere in our new neighbourhood. This was, after all, the start of our new life together. Instead, I spent the first night of our "next chapter" frantically googling urgent care clinics open past 8pm, rushing to get him a doctor’s appointment before his insurance expired at midnight.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO