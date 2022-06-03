COVID-19: Morristown, TN Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 429,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 1, bringing the total count to more than 82.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 996,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 28.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 31.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 35.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 30.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Morristown, TN metro area consists of Hamblen County, Jefferson County, and Grainger County. As of June 1, there were 30,141.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Morristown residents, the 44th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,694.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Morristown metro area, Hamblen County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 1, there were 30,876.9 cases per 100,000 residents in Hamblen County, the most of any county in Morristown, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Grainger County, there were 29,513.9 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Morristown.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Morristown metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Morristown, TN metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 1 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 1 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 1 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 1 per 100,000 residents 17300 Clarksville, TN-KY 299,470 74,650 24,927.4 901 300.9 32820 Memphis, TN-MS-AR 1,339,623 355,977 26,572.9 4,892 365.2 16860 Chattanooga, TN-GA 556,209 149,780 26,928.7 1,804 324.3 28700 Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA 306,546 87,564 28,564.7 1,457 475.3 28940 Knoxville, TN 853,337 245,687 28,791.3 2,937 344.2 34980 Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN 1,871,903 555,113 29,655.0 5,581 298.1 34100 Morristown, TN 140,912 42,473 30,141.5 739 524.4 27740 Johnson City, TN 202,049 60,991 30,186.2 933 461.8 17420 Cleveland, TN 122,563 38,095 31,082.0 493 402.2 27180 Jackson, TN 178,442 59,040 33,086.4 872 488.7

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .