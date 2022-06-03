ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The previous owner is still paying for home insurance on my house

By Anna Tims
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
No longer at home: one reader has tried to alert the former owner of their house that they have been paying out premiums for seven years.

I bought my house seven years ago, and the previous owner is (seemingly unknowingly) still paying almost £800 a year on buildings and contents insurance through Santander. The renewal letter arrives every year and is paid out monthly from his account. We have no forwarding address for him. I have tried everything I can think of to get it cancelled, but Santander will not deal with me as the account is not in my name, despite the fact my mortgage is with them. It seems unethical that Santander continues to take hundreds of pounds for a policy it knows the holder can never claim on.

RS, Newtownabbey, County Antrim

All credit to you for your efforts to save a stranger from their own apparent folly. It’s the customer’s responsibility, not Santander’s, to manage their affairs, but who knows what their situation might be and, once you’d flagged it up, the bank should have acted. It did after I gave it a nudge and, while it can’t comment on a third party’s account, it found there were reasons why he had not noticed the debits. It has now cancelled the policy.

Email your.problems@observer.co.uk. Include an address and phone number. Submission and publication are subject to our terms and conditions

Jo Ann Goodwin
3d ago

was nice the now owner tried to fix the problem and wanted the older owner,not to have to pay,not everyone is so honest.

airpizz6
3d ago

Would be really a problem if the current owner had to file a claim and the insurance company won’t even talk to him.

Deanna Hobson
4d ago

are they going to repay him the monies they STOLE

