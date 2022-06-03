ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

An iPad could finally replace my MacBook thanks to iPadOS 16

By Mat Gallagher
T3
T3
 4 days ago

This year at Apple's WWDC , all eyes could be on the iPad version of iOS16 as it looks to deviate even more from the original phone OS to something that behaves much more like MacOS.

The latest iPad Pro models included the same Apple M1 chips as just in the MacBook Pro 13 and MacBook Air models but were largely held back by the OS. When paired with a Magic Keyboard the tablet looks like many of the hybrid laptops and has an impressive touchscreen Mini-LED display, too.

While iPads – and tablets generally – can be used for a wide range of tasks, having them fill in for a laptop is a huge advantage. They are smaller, lighter and often cheaper (though not so much with the iPad Pro). So why not allow them to work a bit more like a MacBook?

I've written before about the idea for a more tablet-friendly version of MacOS that could run on an iPad but it looks like Apple may instead move the current iPadOS into a more hybrid operating system itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p02oV_0fz6DTUw00

Paired with a Magic Keyboard, the iPad Pro is every bit a MacBook (Image credit: Future)

According to Bloomberg , there are 'significant changes' coming to iPadOS including a new multitasking interface and the ability to resize app windows rather than just have them fill the screen.

Allowing the iPad to essentially have two windows showing on the screen at the same time would be a game-changer for many users. I'd also like to see something closer to the Mac's Launchpad for app listing and some form of emulator to allow native Mac programs on the tablet (though this is unlikely to happen from Apple).

There's some talk that these Pro features could be limited to just the top-end iPad Pro models rather than across the range, but I hope that they bring these to the iPad Air and the regular iPad too. While on the top models this will make the tablets an alternative to a MacBook, the more entry-level models could offer a real alternative to a Chromebook. I'm also really looking forward to seeing how it would stand up to the Microsoft Surface Pro models.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Air#Ipad Pro#Apple Macbook#Macbook Air#Macbook#Os#Bloomberg
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
iPad
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
T3

T3

97
Followers
182
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy