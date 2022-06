I called the warehouse in Brick looking for answers. Gas is a hot topic lately. Prices are on the rise, and everyone is searching for the most affordable solutions. For many people (myself included), Costco has become a go-to place to fill up the tank since prices are cheaper than in other places. And lucky for us in New Jersey, we don't need a Costco membership to take advantage of those low prices at the pump.

GAS PRICE ・ 16 HOURS AGO