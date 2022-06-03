ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORRECTED-Panasonic evaluating choices of U.S. state for battery plant - exec

 5 days ago

(Corrects first and second paragraphs to clarify company is evaluating choices for future plant)

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Holdings Corp , which makes batteries for electric car maker Tesla , is evaluating which U.S. state it will choose as the site for a new battery plant, a top executive said on Friday.

“We’ve been making various considerations, but we are starting to evaluate,” said Panasonic Energy Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Tadanobu, speaking to reporters during a round table event. No decision had been made yet, he added.

The Japanese conglomerate is looking at potential factory sites in Kansas and Oklahoma to supply the batteries to the U.S. electric automaker’s plant in Texas, two people with knowledge of the plan have said.

