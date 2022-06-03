ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CDC Recommends Mask Mandates For Nearly One-Quarter Of California Counties As Summer Covid Surge Builds

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Under current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines , 13 of California ’s 58 counties moved today into “high” levels of Covid and are supposed to require masks in indoor public spaces. They include some of the state’s most populous counties, like Santa Clara and Sacramento as well as some of its smallest, like Del Norte and San Benito.

The decision to return to mandated face coverings is not up to the CDC, however, but local health authorities. The CDC guidance is only a strong recommendation. At least one of the counties newly-designated as “high,” Alameda, announced today it will return to indoor masking.

The full list of high-level communities in the state is rounded out by Del Norte, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Solano, El Dorado, Placer, Yolo and Sonoma.

The Sacramento City Unified School District has said it would return to universal masking if the county moved to the high community level, which it has, but no official move has been made. Even though they do not sit within one of the 13 counties at high risk, the South Bay Union School District in San Diego and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo recently reinstated mandatory indoor masking.

Los Angeles ’ top public health official said today that her county is also headed into the “high” category, likely by the end of June if the rate of increase in hospitalizations continues. Should that happen, she says L.A. will also require masks indoors.

The CDC uses hospital bed capacity, new Covid-related hospital admissions per 100,000 and the number of new cases per 100,000 to determine a community’s status. The Covid community level is indicated by the higher of: new admissions per 100,000 population or the inpatient beds metric. Those can be higher or lower based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. See chart below.

Most of the California communities that reached the threshold for “high” levels today have plenty of hospital capacity, but the new patient admissions per 100,000 residents move them out of “medium.” Sacramento and Placer top the list at 12.1 per 100,000. Sonoma and Marin counties come on at 11.8. Solano County is seeing 11.5 new admissions per 100,000. Santa Clara and Monterey are at 10.1.

A rate of 100 or more new infections per 100,000 is considered high transmission. Every one of the 13 communities now at the high level has a case rate at least twice that.

Sacramento, for instance, is at 284 per 100,000. Marin is at 400. Santa Clara, 421. Those rates are based on recorded test results. With so many Americans now using at-home tests, the actual number of cases are likely three times higher than what’s being recorded, according to Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

And given that new hospitalizations trail infections by 2-3 weeks, it’s a good bet that the impact on California’s healthcare system is set to become more severe as the summer goes on.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 7

Random
3d ago

They won't be followed. Mandates aren't laws and there is no surge. All lies.

Reply
5
Related
internewscast.com

California county reinstates mask mandate in indoor settings

An increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has caused one California county to reinstate its mask requirements for most indoor settings. The order is set to begin Friday in all Alameda County cities except Berkeley, as it has its own local health jurisdiction, NewsNation local affiliate KRON reported. These mask requirements don’t...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

CDC Announces Indoor Mask Mandate Recommendations for 13 Calif. Counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday that 13 counties in California, roughly one-quarter of the state, have reached ‘High’ levels of COVID-19 and are recommended a return of indoor masking in those counties. All 13 counties are located in Northern California, including the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Yolo, CA
City
Alameda, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Mendocino, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, 8 other California counties move to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level. Is it mask time again?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed more than a dozen California counties into the “high” community level for COVID-19 danger. Thirteen California counties were placed in the high level: Del Norte, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Thanksgiving#Academy Awards#Masking#Del Norte#Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
FOX 5 San Diego

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
J.R. Heimbigner

[Opinion] California is No Longer the Hot Place to Live

In the past, California has been the place to live. With beautiful weather, huge jobs markets, beaches and mountains, and a wealth of culture, who wouldn't want to live there. Over the last couple of years, many factors have contributed to people leaving the state in droves. Since 2016, prices of houses of soared. Yet, rising mortgage rates and current inflation have kept people from moving in the last few years and encouraged others to leave.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTLA

This is the most popular fast food chain in Los Angeles, study says

A new study analyzing the popularity of fast food restaurants in 30 of the nation’s biggest metropolitan areas has identified the most popular fast food chain in Los Angeles, and it’s probably not the one you’re thinking of. Five Guys claims the top spot as the most popular fast food chain in the Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

This San Diego Freeway Bridge Is 10th Most ‘Structurally Deficient' In CA

The bridge on I-805 over Telegraph Canyon has been named the 10th worst bridge in California. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) says the bridge is the 10th most "structurally deficient" in the State. The organization defines a "structurally deficient bridge" an having “one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

90K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy