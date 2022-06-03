ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Governor warns of incoming above-average Virginia hurricane season

By Kassidy Hammond
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s hurricane season has begun. Starting on June 1 and lasting through November 30, forecasters are predicting another above-average hurricane season for this year.

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predict this year’s storms will likely range from 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 6 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA provided these ranges with a 70% confidence, according to a release from the office of the Virginia governor.

Severe weather is over and sunshine will be soon to follow

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is telling Virginians across the commonwealth to start preparing for extreme weather now. The release states that weather in recent years has proven hurricanes are not just a coastal threat.

“I want to encourage Virginians to take the time and prepare now for this coming storm season,” Youngkin said in the release . “This includes not only our coastal residents but inland Virginians as well. History has proven that our inland communities are just as susceptible to hurricane impacts like flooding, tornadoes, and high winds.”

For comprehensive information on preparedness, response, and recovery activities, review the Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide , which not only includes evacuation information but also highlights actions to take in the event of tropical weather.

Youngkin is telling Virginians to take the time now to review their insurance policy, secure their property, and create a plan that includes arrangements for their pets or those that may need extra assistance.

    Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide
    Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide
    Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide
