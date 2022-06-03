Colorado Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz shuts out the Edmonton Oilers in game two
The Colorado Avalanche have a two oh lead in their best of seven series in the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers. Avalanche back-up goalie Pavel Francouz started in place of Darcy Kuemper on Thursday night. He made 24 saves in a shutout victory. As the Avalanche won 4-0 in game two. Kuemper is listed as day to day with an upper body injury.
