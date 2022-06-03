ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

All the easyJet flights cancelled today from UK airports

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35kW7W_0fz6Aw4w00

Britain's biggest budget airline, easyJet , has cancelled at least 30 European flights on Friday to and from its biggest base, London Gatwick airport.

They include round-trips from Gatwick to Athens, Venice and Catania in Sicily.

The airline says it is proactively cancelling 240 flights in the 10 days to 6 June, giving passengers some advance notice. But there are also some last-minute groundings, with travellers to Milan Malpensa and Madrid given only two hours’ notice that their flights were axed.

While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 150 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then 4,500 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

Friday flights cancelled by easyJet to and from London Gatwick

  • Pristina
  • Athens
  • Venice
  • Sofia
  • Madrid
  • Milan Malpensa
  • Milan Bergamo
  • Hamburg
  • Prague
  • Catania
  • Budapest
  • Tirana
  • Copenhagen
  • Barcelona
  • Munich

There are also some domestic flights cancelled from other bases, such as Bristol to Newcastle and back.

Besides the cancellations by easyJet, British Airways has been culling dozens of flights each day from its planned schedule – particularly to and from its largest base, London Heathrow .

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.

Airbus A319 aircraft belonging to easyJet in the UK are having one row of seats removed to save on cabin crew requirements .

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Why Are Flights Being Cancelled?

U.S. air travelers saw at least 2,500 more airline cancellations this past Memorial Day weekend, with 2,400 more flights delayed, according to the air traffic monitoring site FlightAware. While the weather was a factor for some of the Memorial Day weekend flight cancellations along the U.S. eastern seaboard, the cancellations...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easyjet#Copenhagen#London Heathrow#Prague#Uk#European#Malpensa Milan#British Airways
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Place
Madrid, Spain
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
travelnoire.com

Here's What Black Expats Wish They Knew Before Relocating To East Africa

There is something about relocating to East Africa that gets us excited and ready to book that one way ticket, immediately. With Black expats taking the cues and making homes around the world, East Africa is a favored destination. Rich traditions, bustling art scenes, magical safaris and diversity in languages and landscapes, this is a top Travel Noire region.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

685K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy