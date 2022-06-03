ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Taser maker proposes stun drone to try to stop school shootings

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WIfkf_0fz6AvCD00

Taser and surveillance company Axon has announced plans to put its weapons on drones as a solution to school shootings in America , prompting immediate criticism.

The proposal was met with objections from the company’s own ethics board, which questioned the idea of a remote-controlled flying drone armed with a Taser.

Axon said on Thursday that it has “formally begun development of a non-lethal, remotely-operated Taser drone system as part of a long-term plan” to stop mass shootings.

“Today, the only viable response to a mass shooter is another person with a gun. In the aftermath of these events, we get stuck in fruitless debates. We need new and better solutions,” Rick Smith, the company’s CEO and founder said.

“For this reason, we have elected to publicly engage communities and stakeholders, and develop a remotely operated, non-lethal drone system that we believe will be a more effective, immediate, humane, and ethical option to protect innocent people.”

However, soon after the announcement, Axon’s ethics advisory board issued a separate statement saying they had “serious concerns about how Axon is proceeding”.

The ethics board also said in an unsigned statement posted on Twitter that Axon’s decision was “deeply regrettable”.

“Axon’s decision to announce publicly that it is proceeding with developing Taser-equipped drones and robots to be embedded in schools, and operated by someone other than police, gives us considerable pause.”

“Reasonable minds can differ on the merits of police-controlled Taser-equipped drones — our own Board disagreed internally — but we unanimously are concerned with the process Axon has employed regarding this idea of drones in school classrooms," the ethics board said.

Mr Smith, in his statement , had said that “now is the time to make this technology a reality — and to begin a robust public discussion around how to ethically introduce non-lethal drones into schools”.

The move comes at a time when school shooting in the US are on an alarming rise.

There have been 119 school shootings in the United States between 2018 and 25 May this year. In 2022 alone, there have been 27 school shootings with injuries or deaths.

Education Week, which has been tracking school shootings, reported that the highest number of school shootings, 34, occurred last year. There were 10 shootings in 2020, and 24 each in 2019 and 2018.

The US has recorded at least 233 mass shooting incidents in 2022, including the latest shooting at a Tulsa medical facility, where four civilians were killed on Wednesday.

The US has recorded more mass shootings than there have been days in 2022 so far, with 1 June being the 152nd day of the year.

The Gun Violence Archive, which collects data on gun violence incidents in America, recorded 693 mass shootings in 2021 and 611 in 2020. The increasing tally reflects the grim reality the US is facing in the wake of recent back-to-back incidents of gun violence across the country.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Suspect uses hidden gun to fatally shoot police officer who uncuffed him to let him smoke

A suspect used a hidden gun to shoot and kill a police officer who let him go outside a station to smoke during questioning.Gary Rowland, 30, was arrested in Kentucky last month on drugs and firearms warrants and was accused of violating the terms of his parole.Officials say he was being interviewed following his arrest at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, when he asked if he could go outside the building to smoke.It was then that he allegedly pulled out the concealed weapon and killed Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash.“While smoking, Mr Rowland produced a handgun, which had...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
The Independent

Children told to hide under desks as ‘teenagers carrying knife run onto school site’

Pupils had to hide under their desks after three intruders with knives were seen in a school grounds.Armed police rushed to North Birmingham Academy as it reportedly went into lockdown.Officers arrested three teenagers on suspicion of possession of a blade, and there were no reports of injuries.One parent told Birmingham Live that children as young as 11 were ordered to sit on the floor in their classrooms during the alert.West Midlands Police said three people had been seen with a knife before some of them ran onto the school grounds on Tuesday morning.A spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of three young men seen with a knife in Warren Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham, at just before 9.30am.The school said it worked with police to resolve the issue, and that the lockdown was "in line with the academy’s procedures".Some parents said they found out about the lockdown some time after it took place or on social media.The school said it texted parents to reassure them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taser#School Shootings#Education Week#Gun Violence Archive#Twitter
The Independent

Homeland Security issues new alert warning US public gatherings could be targets of violence

The US Department of Homeland Security warned that it expects the threat environment in the country to become more dynamic and that large public gatherings could become targets for violence.A new bulletin from the department said that the United States remains in a heightened threat environment and cited “several recent attacks” that underscore the threat. “In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets,” the bulletin said on Tuesday.“These targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bodycam shows Arizona police officers standing by as man begs for help and drowns in lake

Chilling bodycam has captured the moment Arizona police officers allegedly stood by as a man begged them for help, before drowning in a lake.Footage and a transcript of the 28 May incident, obtained by 12News, reveals an officer telling Sean Bickings “I’m not jumping in after you” moments before he died in the water at Tempe Town Lake.Officers had been called to the Elmore Pedestrian Bridge in Tempe just after 5am that morning to a report of a disturbance between a couple.When they arrived on the scene, Mr Bickings, 34, and his wife, who was not named, told officers...
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Ethics
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

11-year-old Uvalde survivor who covered herself in blood and played dead to testify to Congress

An 11-year-old who survived the Uvalde shooting by smearing a deceased classmate’s blood over her body and playing dead will testify before Congress next week.Miah Cerillo will join those impacted by the Buffalo shooting to speak before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform for a hearing on 8 June titled “The Urgent Need to Address the Gun Violence Epidemic”.“It is my hope that all my colleagues will listen with an open heart as gun violence survivors and loved ones recount one of the darkest days of their lives,” congresswoman Carolyn Maloney of New York, a Democrat who sits...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Memphis lawmakers call to deny Trump police escort at rally over unpaid bills: ‘He’s notorious for not paying’

City council members in Memphis, Tennessee, are calling for the municipal government to decline any request to provide former president Donald Trump a police escort when he visits the city for a speaking engagement next month, citing the ex-president’s long history as a deadbeat who has stiffed local governments after using local police resources. In an interview with a local NBC affiliate, Councilmember Martavius Jones said politics have nothing to do with why he’s calling for the city to refuse a police escort for the former president and his Secret Service detail.“He’s notorious for not paying,” he said. “When...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

A man accused of fatally shooting a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list that included prominent national political figures died Tuesday in a hospital, a state official said.Douglas Uhde, 56, shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s home in New Lisbon on Friday before shooting himself, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital where he had been on life support.Wisconsin Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond confirmed Uhde's death.Uhde had an extensive criminal and prison record dating back at least two decades, including a case when he was sentenced by Roemer to six...
NEW LISBON, WI
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

‘Tantamount to a death sentence’: British geologist gets 15 years for smuggling in Iraq

A retired British geologist has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being accused of attempting to smuggle broken pottery out of Iraq.Jim Fitton was detained in March after 12 fragments of pottery from a heritage site in southern Iraq were discovered in his luggage. The verdict handed down to the 66-year-old on Monday shocked the court in Baghdad, according to the Associated Press. “I thought the worst case scenario would be one year, with suspension,” Mr Fitton’s lawyer Thair Soud said, visibly shocked by the decision. He added that he will appeal against the sentence. Reacting to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Yoga teacher wanted for star cyclist’s murder vanished from Newark airport as police offer $5k reward

The yoga teacher wanted for the murder of a star cyclist was last spotted at Newark airport one day after a warrant had been issued for her arrest, with police now offering $5,000 for information leading to her capture.Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is accused of shooting 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson at a home in Texas on 11 May when a dramatic love triangle turned deadly.Ms Armstrong, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and amateur cyclist, is charged with first-degree murder but – almost one month on from the slaying – she remains a fugitive on the run and her current whereabouts are...
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

Army veteran who faked his own death sentenced to 85 years for raping teenager

A US Army veteran, who faked his own death to avoid jail, was sentenced to 85 years on Thursday after being convicted of raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.Jacob Blair Scott, 45, was found guilty of repeated sexual attacks on the teenager, who testified that one assault ended in her falling pregnant.Scott, a Purple Heart recipient from Moss Point, Mississippi, was originally accused of rape after the girl became pregnant in 2017. However while out on bond in July 2018, Scott disappeared. Police later found a small boat with a handgun, suicide note, and “small amount” of blood off the coast...
The Independent

Mother charged after 2-year-old uses her gun to shoot father dead

A 28-year-old Florida woman was charged with manslaughter on Monday after her two-year-old boy accidentally shot his father.The incident happened last month when 26-year-old Reggie Mabry was playing a video game in his home in Orlando, Florida, and one of his three children found a gun and fired it, hitting Mabry in the back.Authorities said that Mabry and his 28-year-old wife Marie Ayala were convicted felons and were not allowed to own guns.They both were on probation for child neglect and narcotics charges, Sheriff John Mina of Orange County told a press conference on Monday.The mother was charged with manslaughter,...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

‘Bad apple’ police officers must be fired, mother of murdered sisters tells ‘racist’ Met Police

The mother of two sisters murdered in a London park has accused the Metropolitan Police of “institutional racism and misogyny” and called for “bad apples” officers to be sacked.Bibaa Henry, 27, and Nicole Smallman, 46, were stabbed to death in the early hours of 6 June 2020 after spending an evening celebrating the older sister's 46th birthday at Fryent Park, in Wembley.Two officers were later jailed for taking photos of the murdered sisters at the crime scene, while a third was sacked for using a racial a racial slur in messages about those photographs. On the two year anniversary of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Shoot cans and stuff’: GOP senators with gun control in their hands reveal whether they own or have shot an AR-15

The powerful AR-15 rifle has received increased attention and scrutiny following the devastating shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York that killed 10 Black patrons, and the school shooting massacre of 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.The recent spate of gun violence across the US has ignited another round of gun control negotiations between Democrats and Republicans. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who was previously endorsed by the National Rifle Association but has since become a negotiator on gun reform, told CNN he would support raising the age to purchase semi-automatic weapons to 21. Conversely, Republican Senator Bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Man who drowned while Arizona police ignored his pleas for help met with mayor two days before his death

Two days before he drowned in Tempe Town Lake while begging three police officers for help, Sean Bickings sat down with Mayor Corey Woods to discuss ways to assist the city’s homeless community.Mr Bickings, known by his nickname Madrocks, had ideas about how to help unsheltered residents like himself, and would often advocate on their behalf, friends say.“Sean was a leader of his community,” close friend Ben Jeffrey told AZFamily.com.“He was asking questions about how to get out of his homeless situation.”Recounting the meeting, Mayor Woods said in a Facebook post that Mr Bickings had “graciously volunteered” to work...
TEMPE, AZ
The Independent

The Independent

685K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy