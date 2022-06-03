San Diego among best US cities to raise a family, study says

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is living up to its nickname “America’s Finest City,” recently being named the sixth most family-friendly city in the U.S., according to a study.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a report Tuesday comparing 182 U.S. cities across five key dimensions including family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socio-economics.

With one representing the most favorable conditions for family life and 91 as average, San Diego’s unemployment rate ranked 80th while the percentage of families living in poverty and percentage of two-parent families placed 40th, the report found. The separation and divorce rate in the city isn’t too common as well, ranking 34th.

Fun and recreation is a big part of San Diego and it showed as WalletHub ranked attractions in the city as 6th, with playgrounds per capita not too far behind at 21.

In terms of health, the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated scored a ranking of 24, the study reported.

Meanwhile, the crime rate per capita placed 47th, researchers found.

Other cities in the state made the top 100 list, including some in Southern California like Chula Vista, Oceanside, Los Angeles, Long Beach and Anaheim. Click here for the entire list.

