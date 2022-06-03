ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego among best US cities to raise a family, study says

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMWXf_0fz6AdYN00

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is living up to its nickname “America’s Finest City,” recently being named the sixth most family-friendly city in the U.S., according to a study.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a report Tuesday comparing 182 U.S. cities across five key dimensions including family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socio-economics.

With one representing the most favorable conditions for family life and 91 as average, San Diego’s unemployment rate ranked 80th while the percentage of families living in poverty and percentage of two-parent families placed 40th, the report found. The separation and divorce rate in the city isn’t too common as well, ranking 34th.

Your guide to this year’s San Diego County Fair in Del Mar

Fun and recreation is a big part of San Diego and it showed as WalletHub ranked attractions in the city as 6th, with playgrounds per capita not too far behind at 21.

In terms of health, the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated scored a ranking of 24, the study reported.

Meanwhile, the crime rate per capita placed 47th, researchers found.

Other cities in the state made the top 100 list, including some in Southern California like Chula Vista, Oceanside, Los Angeles, Long Beach and Anaheim. Click here for the entire list.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
City
Del Mar, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Society
San Diego, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Fun#Poverty#Family Life#Wallethub
iheart.com

This San Diego Freeway Bridge Is 10th Most ‘Structurally Deficient' In CA

The bridge on I-805 over Telegraph Canyon has been named the 10th worst bridge in California. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) says the bridge is the 10th most "structurally deficient" in the State. The organization defines a "structurally deficient bridge" an having “one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
sduptownnews.com

San Diego’s increasing homeless crisis takes its toll

On a recent overcast afternoon, James Wheat stood beside his white pickup outside the Hillcrest DMV on Normal Street and reflected on his life with outreach workers from the nonprofit, People Assisting the Homeless (PATH). A self-employed handyman, Wheat saw his jobs dry up during the COVD lockdown. He still...
SAN DIEGO, CA
lajollamom.com

San Diego Zoo Pandas: Why They Left and What’s Next

When you think of iconic San Diego attractions, what do you picture? Gorgeous beaches may come to mind, but chances are, the San Diego Zoo looms just as large. This should come as no surprise, given its status as the United States’ most-visited zoo. The vast majority of San...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
presidiosentinel.com

Make a Splash this Summer at the Bahia Resort and Catamaran Resort

This summer, possibly for Father’s Day, escape to the sparkling shores of Mission Bay, San Diego’s 4,600-acre aquatic playground, featuring endless recreational activities and two spectacular resorts, the Bahia Resort Hotel and Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, that were made for memorable family-friendly getaways. From sun rise to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Early Morning Earthquake Reported In San Diego

If you think you felt the ground move in the early hours of Friday morning (June 3), you weren't imagining it. A low-scale earthquake was reported by many people across San Diego, per NBC San Diego. The United States Geological Survey recorded the epicenter of the 3.6-magnitude earthquake as being...
SAN DIEGO, CA
restaurantclicks.com

11 Must-Try Coronado Restaurants

Coronado is home to luxury hotels, upscale shopping, beautiful beaches, and other attractions. Moreover, Coronado has excellent fine dining, laid-back lunch and brunch spots, and plenty of places to go for special occasions. Whether you’re looking to have an intimate dinner with somebody or a fun family dining experience, you’ll...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy