Hatboro, PA

SOL Baseball District Wrap (6-2-22)

By editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHatboro-Horsham earned a trip to the PIAA 6A Tournament with a hard-fought win over Souderton. Pennsbury dropped its third place game to Coatesville. HH/Souderton photos provided courtesy of Tracy Valko. Pennsbury/ Coatesville photos courtesy of Darryl Rule of J&D Photography. Check back for galleries of both games. District One...

SOL Boys' Volleyball PIAA Wrap (6-4-22)

Pennridge earned a spot in the PIAA 3A state semifinal with its win over Erie McDowell while Neshaminy saw its remarkable season end. Photo courtesy of Jon Sklut. Check the Photo Gallery for match photos. PIAA 3A quarterfinals. #1-2 PENNRIDGE 3, #10-1 ERIE McDOWELL 2 (25-16, 15-25, 20-25, 25-15, 15-12)
LANGHORNE, PA
PIAA Class 3A Boys Lacrosse: Kennedy, Springfield rough sketch a win over Manheim

WEST GROVE — It wasn’t a masterpiece. Certainly nothing like the Wyeth works hanging in the museum that Springfield passed on the drive to the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class 3A state playoffs on Saturday. But the Cougars needed a win, not critical acclaim and they ground out an 11-8 comeback triumph over stubborn Manheim Township at Avon Grove High.
MANHEIM, PA
CB East's Prajzner Commits to Play Soccer at Moravian University

On Friday, March 4, 2022, Central Bucks East senior Casey Prajzner was recognized for committing to continue his soccer career at Moravian University. Casey Prajzner – Moravian University (Soccer) Major: Undecided. Final list of colleges: Moravian, Monmouth. Reasons for choosing Moravian: “My sister goes there currently, so I spend...
BETHLEHEM, PA
