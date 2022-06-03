South Bay students, parents voice concerns over deteriorating high school

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Parents and students at Castle Park High School in Chula Vista are raising the alarm, claiming their high school campus is crumbling.

The district hosted concerned school families Thursday evening at a community meeting.

“We want answers, we want transparency. Just like they expect us to be great, we expect them to be great,” sophomore Adrian Gomez said.

The attention on the issue began after people began sharing photos of the deteriorating school on social media. Walking through campus, FOX 5 cameras captured many areas needing improvement as well.

“Termite dust in the library, broken windows in the library, fallen tiles, or tiles that have been removed because they might have fallen,” Gomez said.

The Sweetwater Union High school district says more than 300 work orders have been completed at Castle Park this year, with about 60 more in progress. The biggest improvement on the way seems to be a new stadium, but that is also a year-and-a-half away from accepting bids for construction.

The district also released this statement:

“The Sweetwater District takes all concerns, including those about facilities very seriously. The district is pleased to work with the Castle Park High Community and create a space that provides opportunities for dialogue on facility improvements. In addition, the district has dispatched its maintenance department to Castle Park High to review and take account of facility needs and will continue to identify areas and opportunities for facility improvements districtwide. As, the district prepares for future facility bond sales, it will continue to work with school sites, including Castle Park High School to address facility needs.”

Parents and students plan to continue advocating for improvements at the school. The next step will be voicing their concerns at the district board meeting on June 13.

