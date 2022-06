After the third inning, some Cowboy fans were exiting the stands and fans were livid on social media. It seemed as if the only people who believed in the OSU baseball team after the third, were themselves. They proved it as they defied insurmountable odds to rally against the No. 4 seeded Missouri State Bears, winning 29-15 Sunday afternoon. The teams combined for the most runs in NCAA tournament history (44).

STILLWATER, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO